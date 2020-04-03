All apartments in Cheval
Find more places like 3823 Misty Willow Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cheval, FL
/
3823 Misty Willow Way
Last updated April 3 2020 at 4:04 PM

3823 Misty Willow Way

3823 Misty Willow Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cheval
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3823 Misty Willow Way, Cheval, FL 33558

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Luxurious 5 bedroom/4 bathroom home, located just north of Tampa in Stonebriar. Upon walking through the French doors you will be greeted by a spacious formal living and dining room area, with a family room that opens up to the kitchen. The floors are finished with beautiful cream colored ceramic tile, with carpet in the bedrooms and loft. All the walls are beautifully accented by stylish crown molding. As we travel into the kitchen you will see granite counters, substantially large 42" wooden kitchen cabinets and a large pantry. Home features a 3-way split of the bedrooms located downstairs, accompanied by a lovely large loft upstairs perfect for an entertainment room. The impressive master bedroom and master suite provide a large soaking tub, walk-in shower, and his and hers large walk in closets. Master bedroom and living room provide access to the large screen room. Truly a space for everyone! This home has quarterly AC filter changes as well as bi annual water filter changes with a fee to the tenant in the amount of $350.00 annually. Lawn care included in this rental. Take a walk through the neighborhood to find a playground and swimming pool with a slide! Easy access to Veteran's Express and Hwy 54. Renters Insurance is required for this home prior to move in. Available NOW!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3823 Misty Willow Way have any available units?
3823 Misty Willow Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cheval, FL.
What amenities does 3823 Misty Willow Way have?
Some of 3823 Misty Willow Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3823 Misty Willow Way currently offering any rent specials?
3823 Misty Willow Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3823 Misty Willow Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3823 Misty Willow Way is pet friendly.
Does 3823 Misty Willow Way offer parking?
Yes, 3823 Misty Willow Way offers parking.
Does 3823 Misty Willow Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3823 Misty Willow Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3823 Misty Willow Way have a pool?
Yes, 3823 Misty Willow Way has a pool.
Does 3823 Misty Willow Way have accessible units?
No, 3823 Misty Willow Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3823 Misty Willow Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3823 Misty Willow Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3823 Misty Willow Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3823 Misty Willow Way has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cheval Apartments with BalconyCheval Apartments with Garage
Cheval Apartments with GymCheval Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Cheval Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLSafety Harbor, FL
Holiday, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FLCitrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLCombee Settlement, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg