3823 Misty Willow Way

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Luxurious 5 bedroom/4 bathroom home, located just north of Tampa in Stonebriar. Upon walking through the French doors you will be greeted by a spacious formal living and dining room area, with a family room that opens up to the kitchen. The floors are finished with beautiful cream colored ceramic tile, with carpet in the bedrooms and loft. All the walls are beautifully accented by stylish crown molding. As we travel into the kitchen you will see granite counters, substantially large 42" wooden kitchen cabinets and a large pantry. Home features a 3-way split of the bedrooms located downstairs, accompanied by a lovely large loft upstairs perfect for an entertainment room. The impressive master bedroom and master suite provide a large soaking tub, walk-in shower, and his and hers large walk in closets. Master bedroom and living room provide access to the large screen room. Truly a space for everyone! This home has quarterly AC filter changes as well as bi annual water filter changes with a fee to the tenant in the amount of $350.00 annually. Lawn care included in this rental. Take a walk through the neighborhood to find a playground and swimming pool with a slide! Easy access to Veteran's Express and Hwy 54. Renters Insurance is required for this home prior to move in. Available NOW!!