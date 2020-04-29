19326 SEA MIST LANE

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

Neutral painted throughout, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with HUGE bonus room upstairs in desirable Heritage Harbor. Features a spacious floor plan, wood kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, solid wood staircase, and BRAND NEW carpeting. Enjoy the views of the pond and 18th hole from your paver screened enclosure. Conveniently located to Veteran's Expressway and top rated schools. A gated community with vast amenities included - clubhouse and fitness center, huge pool with water slide, basketball, tennis courts, and much more.