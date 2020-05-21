All apartments in Cheval
Last updated May 21 2020 at 11:55 PM

19304 SANDY SPRINGS CIRCLE

19304 Sandy Springs Circle · No Longer Available
Location

19304 Sandy Springs Circle, Cheval, FL 33558
Heritage Harbor

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Enter into the well-desired community of Heritage Harbor and enjoy all it has to offer: golf, pool, tennis, and a luxurious clubhouse! Lawn care is included and allows more time to enjoy some of the community amenities or spend time on the huge covered/screened lanai with views of the golf course. This radiant and clean home, located directly on the golf course, features a large kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, a separate dining room, and great room that opens up to the upstairs loft. The Master bedroom is on the ground floor with enough room for a king size bed. The master bathroom features a large bath with double sinks and a separate large walk-in shower and garden tub. Upstairs there are two bedrooms and a spacious loft that overlooks the great room. The conveniently located laundry room is ready for you to bring your washer and dryer to make wash day a breeze. Pet's are acceptable at the owner's discretion. There is a $25 Heritage Harbor Clubhouse Registration Fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19304 SANDY SPRINGS CIRCLE have any available units?
19304 SANDY SPRINGS CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cheval, FL.
What amenities does 19304 SANDY SPRINGS CIRCLE have?
Some of 19304 SANDY SPRINGS CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19304 SANDY SPRINGS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
19304 SANDY SPRINGS CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19304 SANDY SPRINGS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 19304 SANDY SPRINGS CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 19304 SANDY SPRINGS CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 19304 SANDY SPRINGS CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 19304 SANDY SPRINGS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19304 SANDY SPRINGS CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19304 SANDY SPRINGS CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 19304 SANDY SPRINGS CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 19304 SANDY SPRINGS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 19304 SANDY SPRINGS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 19304 SANDY SPRINGS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19304 SANDY SPRINGS CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 19304 SANDY SPRINGS CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19304 SANDY SPRINGS CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
