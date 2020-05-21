19304 SANDY SPRINGS CIRCLE

Amenities

Enter into the well-desired community of Heritage Harbor and enjoy all it has to offer: golf, pool, tennis, and a luxurious clubhouse! Lawn care is included and allows more time to enjoy some of the community amenities or spend time on the huge covered/screened lanai with views of the golf course. This radiant and clean home, located directly on the golf course, features a large kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, a separate dining room, and great room that opens up to the upstairs loft. The Master bedroom is on the ground floor with enough room for a king size bed. The master bathroom features a large bath with double sinks and a separate large walk-in shower and garden tub. Upstairs there are two bedrooms and a spacious loft that overlooks the great room. The conveniently located laundry room is ready for you to bring your washer and dryer to make wash day a breeze. Pet's are acceptable at the owner's discretion. There is a $25 Heritage Harbor Clubhouse Registration Fee.