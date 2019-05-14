All apartments in Cheval
Find more places like 18866 MAISONS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cheval, FL
/
18866 MAISONS DRIVE
Last updated May 14 2019 at 2:13 AM

18866 MAISONS DRIVE

18866 Maisons Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cheval
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18866 Maisons Drive, Cheval, FL 33558
Cheval West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
See the attached virtual tour & PICTURES which are worth a thousand words!! Don't miss the OPPORTUNITY to own this one story 3 bedroom home with SERENE, STUNNING VIEWS from pool/spa & lanai of FLORIDA LARGE OAKS, WATER and the TPC GOLF COURSE. Imagine all this in a home in Cheval priced in only the mid $300's. Owner has always enjoyed what he deems " arguably the nicest view in all Cheval." A quick move-in is available upon the closing your accepted "As Is" contract. Not bank owned nor a short sale. This home boasts NEW neutral carpeting & an open floor plan which gives its 1747 sq. ft. (2347 sq. ft. total) a very spacious feel. Interior freshly painted as well as recent exterior paint. Master has walk in closet & bathroom with double sinks & double headed shower. Secondary bedrooms & bath are nice sized for your guests and/or family. Floor plan flows smoothly with the kitchen becoming the center of activity with its bar ready to serve your family or assist you in entertaining. Cheval has two 18 hole golf courses - TPC with convenient restaurant open to the public + the private Cheval Club enjoyed by it's members. The Cheval Club has tennis courts, pool, restaurant, fitness center & a host of activities for members. Cheval has 3 guard gates manned 24 hours a day. Sidewalks are abundant encouraging strolls. The community is convenient to shopping as well as easy access to the airport & downtown area. Schools are in demand with their ratings. Spa heater not warranted. Call for your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18866 MAISONS DRIVE have any available units?
18866 MAISONS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cheval, FL.
What amenities does 18866 MAISONS DRIVE have?
Some of 18866 MAISONS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18866 MAISONS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
18866 MAISONS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18866 MAISONS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 18866 MAISONS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cheval.
Does 18866 MAISONS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 18866 MAISONS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 18866 MAISONS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18866 MAISONS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18866 MAISONS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 18866 MAISONS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 18866 MAISONS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 18866 MAISONS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 18866 MAISONS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18866 MAISONS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 18866 MAISONS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 18866 MAISONS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cheval 3 BedroomsCheval Apartments with Gyms
Cheval Apartments with PoolsCheval Dog Friendly Apartments
Cheval Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Winter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFuller Heights, FLHoliday, FLTreasure Island, FLJasmine Estates, FLKenneth City, FLPort Richey, FL
West Lealman, FLWimauma, FLAuburndale, FLInverness, FLGroveland, FLApollo Beach, FLSeffner, FLBelleair, FLLealman, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLCombee Settlement, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg