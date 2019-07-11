18829 MAISONS DRIVE

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Location! Location! Location! Desirable, 24 Hr Guard Gated, Golf, Tennis, Equestrian Center, Playgrounds, Country Club Community! Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage with Birdcaged Pool and Peaceful, Private, Pond Views! Great Room Floorplan! Volume Ceilings! Neutral Interior Paint! Tile Flooring in all the Right Places, Foyer, Kitchen and Baths! Gorgeous Wood Flooring in Great Room! Kitchen Features Breakfast Bar, Great for Entertaining! All Appliances Convey! White Plantation Shutters! Surround Sound! Ceiling Fans! Desirable Split Bedroom Plan! Inside Laundry Room! Nestled Near Great Schools- Elem: McKitrick- HB, Middle: Martinez - HB and Steinbrenner HS. Easy Commute to Tampa International Airport! Must See Inside, Won't Last!