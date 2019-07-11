All apartments in Cheval
Last updated July 11 2019 at 6:57 AM

18829 MAISONS DRIVE

18829 Maisons Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18829 Maisons Drive, Cheval, FL 33558
Cheval West

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Location! Location! Location! Desirable, 24 Hr Guard Gated, Golf, Tennis, Equestrian Center, Playgrounds, Country Club Community! Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage with Birdcaged Pool and Peaceful, Private, Pond Views! Great Room Floorplan! Volume Ceilings! Neutral Interior Paint! Tile Flooring in all the Right Places, Foyer, Kitchen and Baths! Gorgeous Wood Flooring in Great Room! Kitchen Features Breakfast Bar, Great for Entertaining! All Appliances Convey! White Plantation Shutters! Surround Sound! Ceiling Fans! Desirable Split Bedroom Plan! Inside Laundry Room! Nestled Near Great Schools- Elem: McKitrick- HB, Middle: Martinez - HB and Steinbrenner HS. Easy Commute to Tampa International Airport! Must See Inside, Won't Last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18829 MAISONS DRIVE have any available units?
18829 MAISONS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cheval, FL.
What amenities does 18829 MAISONS DRIVE have?
Some of 18829 MAISONS DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18829 MAISONS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
18829 MAISONS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18829 MAISONS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 18829 MAISONS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cheval.
Does 18829 MAISONS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 18829 MAISONS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 18829 MAISONS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18829 MAISONS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18829 MAISONS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 18829 MAISONS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 18829 MAISONS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 18829 MAISONS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 18829 MAISONS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18829 MAISONS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 18829 MAISONS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 18829 MAISONS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
