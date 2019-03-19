All apartments in Cheval
Find more places like 18821 MAISONS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cheval, FL
/
18821 MAISONS DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 6:14 AM

18821 MAISONS DRIVE

18821 Maisons Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cheval
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18821 Maisons Drive, Cheval, FL 33558
Cheval West

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Light, Bright and Beautiful! 3 bedroom plus Office (or possible 4th bedroom), 2 bath, 2 car garage home with peaceful pond view in Desirable Cheval Community! Glass Leaded Door entry! Engineered Brazilian Cherry Hardwood flooring throughout. Custom Plantation Shutters. Formal Dining Room! Upgraded kitchen includes Granite Countertops, Oak cabinetry, Tile Backsplash, Smoothtop Range, and Double Door Refrigerator. Spacious Master Suite, with Dual Vanities, Spa Tub and Separate Walk In Shower. Large Walk In Closet! Custom Window Treatments! Split Bedroom Plan! Ceiling Fans Throughout! Volume Ceilings! Located in Guard Gated Community featuring 2 Golf Courses, Country Club, Fitness Center, Tennis and Playgrounds! Easy Access to Tampa International Airport, Beaches, Schools, Restaurants and Shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18821 MAISONS DRIVE have any available units?
18821 MAISONS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cheval, FL.
What amenities does 18821 MAISONS DRIVE have?
Some of 18821 MAISONS DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18821 MAISONS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
18821 MAISONS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18821 MAISONS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 18821 MAISONS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cheval.
Does 18821 MAISONS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 18821 MAISONS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 18821 MAISONS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18821 MAISONS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18821 MAISONS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 18821 MAISONS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 18821 MAISONS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 18821 MAISONS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 18821 MAISONS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18821 MAISONS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 18821 MAISONS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 18821 MAISONS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cheval 3 BedroomsCheval Apartments with Gyms
Cheval Apartments with PoolsCheval Dog Friendly Apartments
Cheval Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Winter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFuller Heights, FLHoliday, FLTreasure Island, FLJasmine Estates, FLKenneth City, FLPort Richey, FL
West Lealman, FLWimauma, FLAuburndale, FLInverness, FLGroveland, FLApollo Beach, FLSeffner, FLBelleair, FLLealman, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLCombee Settlement, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg