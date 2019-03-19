18821 MAISONS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking playground garage hot tub tennis court

Light, Bright and Beautiful! 3 bedroom plus Office (or possible 4th bedroom), 2 bath, 2 car garage home with peaceful pond view in Desirable Cheval Community! Glass Leaded Door entry! Engineered Brazilian Cherry Hardwood flooring throughout. Custom Plantation Shutters. Formal Dining Room! Upgraded kitchen includes Granite Countertops, Oak cabinetry, Tile Backsplash, Smoothtop Range, and Double Door Refrigerator. Spacious Master Suite, with Dual Vanities, Spa Tub and Separate Walk In Shower. Large Walk In Closet! Custom Window Treatments! Split Bedroom Plan! Ceiling Fans Throughout! Volume Ceilings! Located in Guard Gated Community featuring 2 Golf Courses, Country Club, Fitness Center, Tennis and Playgrounds! Easy Access to Tampa International Airport, Beaches, Schools, Restaurants and Shopping!