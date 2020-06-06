All apartments in Cheval
Cheval, FL
18722 CHOPIN DRIVE
Last updated June 6 2020 at 6:57 AM

18722 CHOPIN DRIVE

18722 Chopin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18722 Chopin Drive, Cheval, FL 33558
Cheval West

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Don't miss out on this opportunity to live maintenance free in the renowned community of Cheval Golf and Country Club!!
Cheval is one of Tampa's premier, gated communities and offers luxury living at it's finest. Cheval residents enjoy a number of first class amenities ,including tennis courts an aquatic facility, fine dining in the popular 'Clubhouse at Cheval' ,championship golf and a full service equestrian center with boarding available. More than 2,000 acres of lakes, conservation areas and wildlife reserves create a beautiful, serene setting.
This stunning 5 bedroom / 3 bath pool home boasts extravagance with a huge bonus room on second level, upgraded tile flooring, hand crafted Venetian Plaster throughout entire living room area, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, Brazilian
crafted marble in master suite bathroom, screened pool with covered lanai and much more....
Call today to preview this stunning property!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18722 CHOPIN DRIVE have any available units?
18722 CHOPIN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cheval, FL.
What amenities does 18722 CHOPIN DRIVE have?
Some of 18722 CHOPIN DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18722 CHOPIN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
18722 CHOPIN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18722 CHOPIN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 18722 CHOPIN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cheval.
Does 18722 CHOPIN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 18722 CHOPIN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 18722 CHOPIN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18722 CHOPIN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18722 CHOPIN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 18722 CHOPIN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 18722 CHOPIN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 18722 CHOPIN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 18722 CHOPIN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18722 CHOPIN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 18722 CHOPIN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 18722 CHOPIN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
