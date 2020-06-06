18722 CHOPIN DRIVE

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Don't miss out on this opportunity to live maintenance free in the renowned community of Cheval Golf and Country Club!!

Cheval is one of Tampa's premier, gated communities and offers luxury living at it's finest. Cheval residents enjoy a number of first class amenities ,including tennis courts an aquatic facility, fine dining in the popular 'Clubhouse at Cheval' ,championship golf and a full service equestrian center with boarding available. More than 2,000 acres of lakes, conservation areas and wildlife reserves create a beautiful, serene setting.

This stunning 5 bedroom / 3 bath pool home boasts extravagance with a huge bonus room on second level, upgraded tile flooring, hand crafted Venetian Plaster throughout entire living room area, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, Brazilian

crafted marble in master suite bathroom, screened pool with covered lanai and much more....

Call today to preview this stunning property!!!