18654 AVENUE CAPRI

18654 Avenue Capri · No Longer Available
Location

18654 Avenue Capri, Cheval, FL 33558
Cheval

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Stunning 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom, 3 car garage pool home on a corner lot with a circular drive. Great entry with wrought iron staircase, office on your left and living/dining rooms on the right. Wet bar in hallway to great kitchen with island and granite counters. Two high end stainless refrigerators, wall oven and microwave. Kitchen faces onto a separate breakfast room on one side with breakfast bar facing into family room with French doors to covered patio and a huge pool facing onto lake view. Downstairs master French doors to patio and has a delightful bathroom with two sink vanity, makeup counter, garden tub and walk-in shower. Upstairs has elegant arches to huge bonus room. One guest bedroom with own bathroom and another two bedrooms in a split plan with a third bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18654 AVENUE CAPRI have any available units?
18654 AVENUE CAPRI doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cheval, FL.
What amenities does 18654 AVENUE CAPRI have?
Some of 18654 AVENUE CAPRI's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18654 AVENUE CAPRI currently offering any rent specials?
18654 AVENUE CAPRI is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18654 AVENUE CAPRI pet-friendly?
No, 18654 AVENUE CAPRI is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cheval.
Does 18654 AVENUE CAPRI offer parking?
Yes, 18654 AVENUE CAPRI offers parking.
Does 18654 AVENUE CAPRI have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18654 AVENUE CAPRI does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18654 AVENUE CAPRI have a pool?
Yes, 18654 AVENUE CAPRI has a pool.
Does 18654 AVENUE CAPRI have accessible units?
No, 18654 AVENUE CAPRI does not have accessible units.
Does 18654 AVENUE CAPRI have units with dishwashers?
No, 18654 AVENUE CAPRI does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18654 AVENUE CAPRI have units with air conditioning?
No, 18654 AVENUE CAPRI does not have units with air conditioning.
