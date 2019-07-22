18654 AVENUE CAPRI

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Stunning 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom, 3 car garage pool home on a corner lot with a circular drive. Great entry with wrought iron staircase, office on your left and living/dining rooms on the right. Wet bar in hallway to great kitchen with island and granite counters. Two high end stainless refrigerators, wall oven and microwave. Kitchen faces onto a separate breakfast room on one side with breakfast bar facing into family room with French doors to covered patio and a huge pool facing onto lake view. Downstairs master French doors to patio and has a delightful bathroom with two sink vanity, makeup counter, garden tub and walk-in shower. Upstairs has elegant arches to huge bonus room. One guest bedroom with own bathroom and another two bedrooms in a split plan with a third bathroom.