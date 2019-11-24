All apartments in Cheval
Home
/
Cheval, FL
/
18604 Avenue Monaco
Last updated November 24 2019 at 12:23 PM

18604 Avenue Monaco

18604 Avenue Monaco · No Longer Available
Location

18604 Avenue Monaco, Cheval, FL 33558
Cheval

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
game room
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
This magnificent private golf course estate represents the best in luxury living and gated privacy in its beautiful natural golf course setting. Only minutes to downtown, yet a true neighborhood, boasting some of the finest public schools in the Bay area.

A circular paved drive with water feature welcomes you to nearly 5,700 square foot of exquisite design. Step through your hand crafted custom glass entry door into a large open foyer with 25 feet of soaring ceiling boasting meticulous craftmanship and artistic details. The finest travertine and rich solid wood flooring seamlessly through out the 5 bedroom 5 bath mansion. Other elements include office/library with french doors , game room , home theater, utility room, barber shop, separate formal living and dinning room, workout room, dazzling flying staircase ,computer study nook, master suit with walk in closet and over sized family room with floor to ceiling windows with mesmerizing views.

The family room leads to the adjoining kitchen with beautiful views of the large back yard. This gorgeous designed kitchen has solid custom wood cabinets, granite counter tops, wood beam decor, and a breakfast area overlooking the pool. The chef's kitchen features wolf professional gas cook top and double ovens, two dishwashers, a steamer and prep sink, food warm, subzero refrigerator and freezer.

Stunning Grand Master Suite is situated on the first floor in it's own wing. Soaring ceilings and seamless wood floor invite you into warm and natural retreat to wind down for the evening. French door's open up to a custom walk in boutique closet for His and Her. The ultra modern bathroom has double vanities with granite counter tops and custom wooden cabinets, the marble step up over sized jetted jaqquize and large walk-in shower with all of the resort amenities .

Enjoy the outdoor space with fresh air and nature from manicured landscapes and surrounding golf course views.

(RLNE4185565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

