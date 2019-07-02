All apartments in Cheval
Last updated July 2 2019

18101 Peregrines Perch Place # 4108

18101 Peregrines Perch Pl 4108 · No Longer Available
Location

18101 Peregrines Perch Pl 4108, Cheval, FL 33558
Calusa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
1BR / 1BA condo in the luxury waterfront community of Lakeview at Calusa Trace. Wonderful ground-floor unit with a terrace scenic views overlooking the lake. Lots of closets, including a large outdoor storage area! Basic Cable Inc. The community offers a gorgeous swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness center and tennis courts. Take advantage of Lakeview at Calusa Trace's quiet country setting, yet remain close to the excitement of Tampa. Lakeview is convenient to the Veteran's Expressway, TIA, fine dining, shopping and exceptional recreation and entertainment opportunities. For more information please contact the Listing Agent; Vicki Paul at 813-230-0235. Available to view now. Can be seen now - available for move-in 9/25/18**** See the VIDEO TOUR of this home! ****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18101 Peregrines Perch Place # 4108 have any available units?
18101 Peregrines Perch Place # 4108 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cheval, FL.
What amenities does 18101 Peregrines Perch Place # 4108 have?
Some of 18101 Peregrines Perch Place # 4108's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18101 Peregrines Perch Place # 4108 currently offering any rent specials?
18101 Peregrines Perch Place # 4108 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18101 Peregrines Perch Place # 4108 pet-friendly?
No, 18101 Peregrines Perch Place # 4108 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cheval.
Does 18101 Peregrines Perch Place # 4108 offer parking?
No, 18101 Peregrines Perch Place # 4108 does not offer parking.
Does 18101 Peregrines Perch Place # 4108 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18101 Peregrines Perch Place # 4108 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18101 Peregrines Perch Place # 4108 have a pool?
Yes, 18101 Peregrines Perch Place # 4108 has a pool.
Does 18101 Peregrines Perch Place # 4108 have accessible units?
No, 18101 Peregrines Perch Place # 4108 does not have accessible units.
Does 18101 Peregrines Perch Place # 4108 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18101 Peregrines Perch Place # 4108 has units with dishwashers.
Does 18101 Peregrines Perch Place # 4108 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18101 Peregrines Perch Place # 4108 has units with air conditioning.
