18101 Peregrines Perch Place # 4108

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher gym pool

1BR / 1BA condo in the luxury waterfront community of Lakeview at Calusa Trace. Wonderful ground-floor unit with a terrace scenic views overlooking the lake. Lots of closets, including a large outdoor storage area! Basic Cable Inc. The community offers a gorgeous swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness center and tennis courts. Take advantage of Lakeview at Calusa Trace's quiet country setting, yet remain close to the excitement of Tampa. Lakeview is convenient to the Veteran's Expressway, TIA, fine dining, shopping and exceptional recreation and entertainment opportunities. For more information please contact the Listing Agent; Vicki Paul at 813-230-0235. Available to view now. Can be seen now - available for move-in 9/25/18**** See the VIDEO TOUR of this home! ****