17912 HAVENVIEW LANE

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Lutz home is located near Westchase had been FRESHLY PAINTED with NEW Flooring throughout. This home offers, Soaring Ceilings, Great Room Floor Plan. Kitchen offers ample cabinetry and counter space including a breakfast bar, equipped with ALL NEW APPLIANCES. Master Bedroom Suite is Down Stairs, along with a Powder Room for your guests. The spare bedrooms are all located on 2nd floor along with a loft area and full bathroom. Community is situated between meticulous lakes and surrounded by conservation areas with a community pool and playground. LAWN CARE INCLUDED!!



$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.