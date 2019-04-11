All apartments in Cheval
17912 HAVENVIEW LANE

17912 Havenview Lane
Location

17912 Havenview Lane, Cheval, FL 33558

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Lutz home is located near Westchase had been FRESHLY PAINTED with NEW Flooring throughout. This home offers, Soaring Ceilings, Great Room Floor Plan. Kitchen offers ample cabinetry and counter space including a breakfast bar, equipped with ALL NEW APPLIANCES. Master Bedroom Suite is Down Stairs, along with a Powder Room for your guests. The spare bedrooms are all located on 2nd floor along with a loft area and full bathroom. Community is situated between meticulous lakes and surrounded by conservation areas with a community pool and playground. LAWN CARE INCLUDED!!

$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17912 HAVENVIEW LANE have any available units?
17912 HAVENVIEW LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cheval, FL.
What amenities does 17912 HAVENVIEW LANE have?
Some of 17912 HAVENVIEW LANE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17912 HAVENVIEW LANE currently offering any rent specials?
17912 HAVENVIEW LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17912 HAVENVIEW LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 17912 HAVENVIEW LANE is pet friendly.
Does 17912 HAVENVIEW LANE offer parking?
Yes, 17912 HAVENVIEW LANE offers parking.
Does 17912 HAVENVIEW LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17912 HAVENVIEW LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17912 HAVENVIEW LANE have a pool?
Yes, 17912 HAVENVIEW LANE has a pool.
Does 17912 HAVENVIEW LANE have accessible units?
No, 17912 HAVENVIEW LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 17912 HAVENVIEW LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17912 HAVENVIEW LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 17912 HAVENVIEW LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 17912 HAVENVIEW LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
