17908 Havenview Lane

"Two Story" Split Bedroom Plan, 1713 SqFt, Built in 2002, Great Room, Dining Area, Separate Office/Den with Access Door to the Front Patio, Island Kitchen with White Cabinets, All Stainless Steel Appliances, Quartz Counters, Refrigerator w/Icemaker, Microwave, Dishwasher, and Gas Range. Kitchen Laundry Closet with Washer and Dryer. All Bamboo Wood Flooring on the First Floor, Slate Stone Floors in the Kitchen. Master Suite Includes Walk-In Closet, His and Her Vanities and Shower Stall. Two Car Garage w/Opener, Ceiling Fans, Blinds Throughout, Front Patio, Lawn Service Included, Water Softener, Sprinkler System, Community Features Include: Community Pool and Playground. Pet w/Owner Approval



Directions:

From Van Dyke and Dale Mabry, head West on Van Dyke, RT on Lake Reflections Blvd, RT on Bridgeway Ln, LT on street



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,875, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

