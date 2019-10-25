All apartments in Cheval
Last updated October 25 2019 at 3:25 AM

17908 Havenview Lane

17908 Havenview Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17908 Havenview Lane, Cheval, FL 33558

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
https://secure.rently.com/properties/1004357?source=marketing

"Two Story" Split Bedroom Plan, 1713 SqFt, Built in 2002, Great Room, Dining Area, Separate Office/Den with Access Door to the Front Patio, Island Kitchen with White Cabinets, All Stainless Steel Appliances, Quartz Counters, Refrigerator w/Icemaker, Microwave, Dishwasher, and Gas Range. Kitchen Laundry Closet with Washer and Dryer. All Bamboo Wood Flooring on the First Floor, Slate Stone Floors in the Kitchen. Master Suite Includes Walk-In Closet, His and Her Vanities and Shower Stall. Two Car Garage w/Opener, Ceiling Fans, Blinds Throughout, Front Patio, Lawn Service Included, Water Softener, Sprinkler System, Community Features Include: Community Pool and Playground. Pet w/Owner Approval

Directions:
From Van Dyke and Dale Mabry, head West on Van Dyke, RT on Lake Reflections Blvd, RT on Bridgeway Ln, LT on street

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,875, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17908 Havenview Lane have any available units?
17908 Havenview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cheval, FL.
What amenities does 17908 Havenview Lane have?
Some of 17908 Havenview Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17908 Havenview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17908 Havenview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17908 Havenview Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 17908 Havenview Lane is pet friendly.
Does 17908 Havenview Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17908 Havenview Lane offers parking.
Does 17908 Havenview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17908 Havenview Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17908 Havenview Lane have a pool?
Yes, 17908 Havenview Lane has a pool.
Does 17908 Havenview Lane have accessible units?
No, 17908 Havenview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17908 Havenview Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17908 Havenview Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17908 Havenview Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17908 Havenview Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
