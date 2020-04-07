17865 Stella Moon Pl

Amenities
Beautiful 3bed 2.5 bath with loft.
Welcoming townhome located just two miles from Northgate square; this spacious home showcases 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. An open floorplan creates endless decorating opportunities, the front room flows seamlessly to the kitchen where you will find all the common amenities including a microwave, refrigerator and stove, an island bar makes entertaining guests a dream. The loft area is perfect for a movie room or perhaps an at home office. Master bedroom pairs well with a dual sink bathroom complete with stand-in shower. Home is $1,995 a month with furniture or $1,895 without.