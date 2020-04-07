All apartments in Cheval
Last updated April 7 2020 at 7:28 AM

17865 Stella Moon Pl

17865 Stella Moon Pl · (978) 319-8223
Location

17865 Stella Moon Pl, Cheval, FL 33558

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1888 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3bed 2.5 bath with loft.
Welcoming townhome located just two miles from Northgate square; this spacious home showcases 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. An open floorplan creates endless decorating opportunities, the front room flows seamlessly to the kitchen where you will find all the common amenities including a microwave, refrigerator and stove, an island bar makes entertaining guests a dream. The loft area is perfect for a movie room or perhaps an at home office. Master bedroom pairs well with a dual sink bathroom complete with stand-in shower. Home is $1,995 a month with furniture or $1,895 without.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17865 Stella Moon Pl have any available units?
17865 Stella Moon Pl has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17865 Stella Moon Pl have?
Some of 17865 Stella Moon Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17865 Stella Moon Pl currently offering any rent specials?
17865 Stella Moon Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17865 Stella Moon Pl pet-friendly?
No, 17865 Stella Moon Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cheval.
Does 17865 Stella Moon Pl offer parking?
No, 17865 Stella Moon Pl does not offer parking.
Does 17865 Stella Moon Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17865 Stella Moon Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17865 Stella Moon Pl have a pool?
No, 17865 Stella Moon Pl does not have a pool.
Does 17865 Stella Moon Pl have accessible units?
No, 17865 Stella Moon Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 17865 Stella Moon Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17865 Stella Moon Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 17865 Stella Moon Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17865 Stella Moon Pl has units with air conditioning.
