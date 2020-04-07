17865 Stella Moon Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher air conditioning microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful 3bed 2.5 bath with loft.

Welcoming townhome located just two miles from Northgate square; this spacious home showcases 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. An open floorplan creates endless decorating opportunities, the front room flows seamlessly to the kitchen where you will find all the common amenities including a microwave, refrigerator and stove, an island bar makes entertaining guests a dream. The loft area is perfect for a movie room or perhaps an at home office. Master bedroom pairs well with a dual sink bathroom complete with stand-in shower. Home is $1,995 a month with furniture or $1,895 without.