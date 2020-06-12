All apartments in Cheval
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

17864 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE

17864 Althea Blue Place · (214) 515-8570
Location

17864 Althea Blue Place, Cheval, FL 33558

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2608 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This lovely 2608 sqft Venice townhome has enough space for everyone to enjoy! A spacious master suite with expansive walk-in closet, huge loft, study and two car garage this home has so much to offer! The open 1st-floor living area has a great view to the screened lanai overlooking a wooded preserve. The two secondary bedrooms upstairs feature walk-in closets and share a full hall bath with dual sink vanity. The laundry room upstairs has built-in cabinets and is so convenient! Loft and game room area has decorators touches and is a great extra living space. Other upgrades include kitchen cabinet 42" Barnett Linen cabinetry with decorative hardware and crown molding. lighting, tile backsplash, decorators touches throughout, crown molding, and more. Tte 17x17-inch, tile runs through the entire first floor, baths and laundry.All dimensions and sq ft are approximate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17864 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE have any available units?
17864 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17864 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE have?
Some of 17864 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17864 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
17864 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17864 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 17864 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cheval.
Does 17864 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 17864 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE does offer parking.
Does 17864 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17864 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17864 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE have a pool?
No, 17864 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 17864 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 17864 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 17864 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17864 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 17864 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 17864 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
