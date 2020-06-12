17864 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage

This lovely 2608 sqft Venice townhome has enough space for everyone to enjoy! A spacious master suite with expansive walk-in closet, huge loft, study and two car garage this home has so much to offer! The open 1st-floor living area has a great view to the screened lanai overlooking a wooded preserve. The two secondary bedrooms upstairs feature walk-in closets and share a full hall bath with dual sink vanity. The laundry room upstairs has built-in cabinets and is so convenient! Loft and game room area has decorators touches and is a great extra living space. Other upgrades include kitchen cabinet 42" Barnett Linen cabinetry with decorative hardware and crown molding. lighting, tile backsplash, decorators touches throughout, crown molding, and more. Tte 17x17-inch, tile runs through the entire first floor, baths and laundry.All dimensions and sq ft are approximate.