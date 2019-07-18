17864 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool garage

Make sure you see this centrally located townhouse in Lutz, located in a GATED community near the Veterans Expressway on Van Dyke.

Two-story end unit, open floor plan with two-car garage in gated neighborhood. Gorgeous eat-in kitchen, large island and stainless steel appliances. A half bath is conveniently located downstairs for your guests. Den/Office/Study with french doors which open onto a screened lanai.



The owner's suite bath features two separate vanity areas, upgraded glass-enclosed shower and garden tub. No need to haul laundry up and down the stairs because the washer and dryer are located upstairs. On the second floor you'll find a huge loft/gameroom area. Both secondary bedrooms have walk-in closets. Double sinks and stone countertops in the secondary bath. Upgraded electrical outlets in kitchen and nook between kitchen and garage where you can charge your devices. Remote controlled ceiling fans in bedrooms, den/office/study, lanai, living room, and loft/gameroom. This townhouse is steps away from the controlled-access community pool with clubhouse and secured mailboxes.

Venice floorplan. Schools: Schwartzkopf, Martinez and Steinbrenner.