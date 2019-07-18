All apartments in Cheval
17864 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE

17864 Althea Blue Pl · No Longer Available
Location

17864 Althea Blue Pl, Cheval, FL 33558

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
garage
Make sure you see this centrally located townhouse in Lutz, located in a GATED community near the Veterans Expressway on Van Dyke.
Two-story end unit, open floor plan with two-car garage in gated neighborhood. Gorgeous eat-in kitchen, large island and stainless steel appliances. A half bath is conveniently located downstairs for your guests. Den/Office/Study with french doors which open onto a screened lanai.

The owner's suite bath features two separate vanity areas, upgraded glass-enclosed shower and garden tub. No need to haul laundry up and down the stairs because the washer and dryer are located upstairs. On the second floor you'll find a huge loft/gameroom area. Both secondary bedrooms have walk-in closets. Double sinks and stone countertops in the secondary bath. Upgraded electrical outlets in kitchen and nook between kitchen and garage where you can charge your devices. Remote controlled ceiling fans in bedrooms, den/office/study, lanai, living room, and loft/gameroom. This townhouse is steps away from the controlled-access community pool with clubhouse and secured mailboxes.
Venice floorplan. Schools: Schwartzkopf, Martinez and Steinbrenner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17864 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE have any available units?
17864 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cheval, FL.
What amenities does 17864 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE have?
Some of 17864 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17864 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
17864 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17864 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 17864 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cheval.
Does 17864 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 17864 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE offers parking.
Does 17864 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17864 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17864 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 17864 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE has a pool.
Does 17864 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 17864 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 17864 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17864 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 17864 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 17864 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
