3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 1 2020 at 2:28 PM
131 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Charlotte Harbor, FL
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
5125 MELBOURNE STREET
5125 Melbourne Street, Charlotte Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1759 sqft
Seasonal Rental Available! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1759 square foot condo is on the 1st floor and overlooks the pool.
Results within 1 mile of Charlotte Harbor
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Section 25
540 Lindley Ter
540 Lindley Terrace Northeast, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1454 sqft
540 Lindley Ter Available 07/16/20 540 Lindley Terrace - AVAILABLE AUGUST 1 - ANNUAL - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with Carport. Heated saltwater pool and cage built by Nautilus Pools in 2015. Concrete Seawall w/ dock and covered 8000 lb. boat lift.
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Section 2
145 Concord Dr N.E.
145 Concord Drive Northeast, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1424 sqft
Water Front Home - RENTED FOR 2020 SEASON - 3 MONTH MINIMUM! Lovely home located on a saltwater canal with an amazing view of intersecting waterways! Features include three bedrooms with split bedroom floor plan, two baths and all tile throughout
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Section 6
141 Francis DR NE
141 Francis Drive Northeast, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2153 sqft
***VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - AVAILABLE: May - December 2020 RENTED: Jan - April 2021 Jan-Mar $3,200* / month Apr-Dec $1,700* / month *Taxes and Fees not included This three bedroom, two bath pool home has over 2,000 square feet on a
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Section 4
680 SHARON CIRCLE
680 Sharon Circle, Port Charlotte, FL
Here is your opportunity to rent a 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 1767 square foot home that has been updated within the past few years! This home offers laminate and tile flooring throughout. The laminate in the main area was just put in a year ago.
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
200 HARBOR WALK DRIVE
200 Harbor Walk Dr, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2172 sqft
RENTED DECEMBER - APRIL 2020 - PARADISE AWAITS!!! Enjoy breathtaking views of the Charlotte Harbor and the Peace River from this second floor condo! This spacious, impeccably furnished condo is like living in a model with natural light throughout!!
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Section 13
22530 RYE AVENUE
22530 Rye Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1106 sqft
***AVAILABLE 2021 SEASON***Cute 3 bed 2 bath home in Port Charlotte open floor plan, large kitchen, screen lanai and master suite with bath. Close to shopping, restuarants and more. Minutes to down town Punta Gorda
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Section 36
281 SEVERIN ROAD SE
281 Severin Road, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1622 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 2020!! This furnished 3 bedroom pool home with panoramic view of Baldwin Lake with sailboat access to Charlotte Harbor is only minutes to the Harbor and then on to Gulf of Mexico.
Results within 5 miles of Charlotte Harbor
Verified
Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
33 Units Available
Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1366 sqft
Springs at Port Charlotte is a brand new, pet-friendly, luxury apartment community in Port Charlotte, Florida. This gated community has easy access to I-75 & Publix Super Markets, Inc.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Section 5
189 N. Waterway Dr
189 North Waterway Drive Northwest, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2061 sqft
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
27245 Porto Nacional Drive
27245 Porto Nacional Drive, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2095 sqft
27245 Porto Nacional - AVAILABLE FOR SEASON 2021 - 3 MONTH MINIMUM Welcome to the beautiful deed restricted Deep Creek... This 3 bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Pool Home boasts high ceilings, granite counter tops and new paint inside and out...
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
343 Vitorio St
343 Vitorio Street, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2683 sqft
Single family home with scenic greenbelt view - Property Id: 146238 Spacious single family home in quiet neighborhood with pool and beautiful scenic greenbelt view. Golf course in neighborhood and Supermarkets easily accessible.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
26345 Explorer Road
26345 Explorer Road, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1408 sqft
Brand New Duplex - This exceptionally beautiful and inviting 3 bedroom, 2 full bath unit is a dream rental for anyone who wishes for everything new. Open plan with high ceilings, tiled floors in kitchen and dining area. New carpet in all bedrooms..
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Harbour Heights
27209 Washington St
27209 Washington Street, Harbour Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1810 sqft
Seasonal Unit - This Harbor Heights community offers a park & public boat launch. Home has 3 bedrooms & 3 baths (1 going out to the pool) Large pool & lanai. Great for entertaining. Home is fully furnished. Just bring your swimsuit & toothbrush.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
405 Salvadore Dr
405 Salvador Drive, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2145 sqft
Seasonal Property - Seasonal Property in Deep Creek (RLNE5814166)
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
1366 Navigator Rd
1366 Navigator Road, Harbour Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Seasonal Rental 4/2/2 Pool Home Deep Creek - Seasonal 4/2/2 Heated Pool Home with Jacuzzi and outdoor kitchen Come enjoy the Florida lifestyle. Available all months. Call Audra Pulaskie for more info. 941-391-0965 (RLNE5788521)
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
26470 Explorer Rd
26470 Explorer Road, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1255 sqft
Brand New Duplex for Annual Rental - Brand new high quality Duplex for "ANNUAL RENTAL". This exceptionally beautiful and inviting 3 bedroom, 2 full bath unit is a dream rental for anyone who wishes for everything new.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
2000 Bal Harbor Blvd Unit 122
2000 Bal Harbor Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1517 sqft
2000 Bal Harbor Punta Gorda 33950 - Price Reduction!! Enjoy your morning coffee from this SECOND floor 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 car detached garage condo in beautiful Punt Gorda Isles.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
13282 SW Pembroke Circle
13282 Pembroke Circle Southwest, DeSoto County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1562 sqft
Community on the Charlotte County line, close to shopping - This home is a 3/2/2 with a den, located in the deed restricted community of Lake Pembroke. Large open kitchen with dining area. Carpet and linoleum flooring. Screened lanai.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Section 21
18231 Regan Avenue
18231 Regan Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1682 sqft
3 BED AND A DEN- NEW CONSTRUCTION - 3 BED + DEN- NEW CONSTRUCTION! THIS BEAUTIFUL 3 BED AND A DEN, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE IS ALMOST 1700 SQ FT. BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION, GRANITE AND TILE THROUGHOUT.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
40 Ocean Dr
40 Ocean Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
40 Ocean Drive, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 - Seasonal furnished rental, 3 month minimum. Other months may be available. Enjoy all Florida has to offer with this sailboat water front home.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
450 Sorrento Ct
450 Sorrento Court, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1997 sqft
450 Sorrento Court, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 - SEASONAL FURNISHED HOME. 3 MONTH MINIMUM DURING SEASON. OTHER MONTHS MAY BE AVAILABLE. Large well maintained home with heated (electric) POOL.
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
955 Lassino Ct.
955 Lassino Court, Punta Gorda, FL
Spectacular “tip lot” water views, watch the sunrises and sunset - Off Season, home is available for 2020-2021 in season rental call for pricing.
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Section 37
18606 Briggs Cir.
18606 Briggs Circle, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2710 sqft
SPACIOUS 3-BEDROOM, 3-BATH SEASONAL RENTAL - * WATERFRONT * DOCK * HEATED POOL * SPACIOUS WITH 3-BEDROOMS, 3-BATH * TASTEFULLY FURNISHED * WI-FI INTERNET * CABLE AVAILABLE * 2-CAR GARAGE Rented Jan, Feb and March 2020.
