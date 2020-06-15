All apartments in Charlotte Harbor
Last updated June 15 2020

4525 Church Street

4525 Church Street · No Longer Available
Location

4525 Church Street, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
media room
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!! This charming "Old Florida" style 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 1-car garage has been completely remodeled to include new paint on the interior/exterior, new flooring throughout, a spacious kitchen with new appliances, cabinets, counter-tops and bright updated bathrooms. The layout of the house includes a front Florida Room entry, living room, roomy kitchen, and an unique enclosed patio for your enjoyment. There is a washer and dryer inside for your convenience. Ample parking on the property along with this home is in a wonderful area near the new waterside park along Bayshore Road. This owner may consider a small pet.
From this home stroll down to the Bayshore Live Oak Park that meanders along the Peace River and Port Charlotte Harbor. There is a fishing pier, pavilions, playground, Amphitheater, kayak and canoeing, walking trails. And the best news is that this home is in Southwest Florida where the beautiful waterways, beaches and environmentally friendly resources can be enjoyed year round. The Gulf beaches are an added destination for this tropical area. Great home for a winter retreat or year round residency.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

