4525 Church Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage media room

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!! This charming "Old Florida" style 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 1-car garage has been completely remodeled to include new paint on the interior/exterior, new flooring throughout, a spacious kitchen with new appliances, cabinets, counter-tops and bright updated bathrooms. The layout of the house includes a front Florida Room entry, living room, roomy kitchen, and an unique enclosed patio for your enjoyment. There is a washer and dryer inside for your convenience. Ample parking on the property along with this home is in a wonderful area near the new waterside park along Bayshore Road. This owner may consider a small pet.

From this home stroll down to the Bayshore Live Oak Park that meanders along the Peace River and Port Charlotte Harbor. There is a fishing pier, pavilions, playground, Amphitheater, kayak and canoeing, walking trails. And the best news is that this home is in Southwest Florida where the beautiful waterways, beaches and environmentally friendly resources can be enjoyed year round. The Gulf beaches are an added destination for this tropical area. Great home for a winter retreat or year round residency.