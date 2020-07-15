819 BOUNDARY BOULEVARD

Amenities
Rented 1/2/21 through 4/10/21. Available Off-Season 2020 & 2021. Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout the year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season rate is $2,400/month and $900/week. Whether you're looking for a fabulous seasonal rental, or a spacious summer/fall vacation home, look no further! This gorgeous, tastefully decorated, 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom home boasts almost 3,000 square feet of living space, is situated on a double lot for added privacy, and has a beautifully landscaped pool and spa area. After a day of golf on one of the many area golf courses, relax in the heated spa, soak up the warm Florida rays, and take a dip in the sparkling waters of the electrically-heated pool. The oversized lanai is perfect for entertaining friends and family. This home offers comfortable furnishings, including a king bed in the master bedroom, queen beds in the 2nd and 3rd bedrooms, and twin beds in the 4th bedroom. The large, well-equipped kitchen is perfect for entertaining, and features a built-in double oven, a center island, plenty of counter preparation space, and an eat-in kitchen area. With 4 TV's in the home, everyone will be able to enjoy their personal favorite shows. You're just minutes to area beaches, shopping, numerous golf courses, and excellent restaurants. Internet included.