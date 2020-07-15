All apartments in Charlotte County
Find more places like 819 BOUNDARY BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte County, FL
/
819 BOUNDARY BOULEVARD
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:33 PM

819 BOUNDARY BOULEVARD

819 Boundary Boulevard · (941) 815-3237
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

819 Boundary Boulevard, Charlotte County, FL 33947

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2896 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Rented 1/2/21 through 4/10/21. Available Off-Season 2020 & 2021. Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout the year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season rate is $2,400/month and $900/week. Whether you're looking for a fabulous seasonal rental, or a spacious summer/fall vacation home, look no further! This gorgeous, tastefully decorated, 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom home boasts almost 3,000 square feet of living space, is situated on a double lot for added privacy, and has a beautifully landscaped pool and spa area. After a day of golf on one of the many area golf courses, relax in the heated spa, soak up the warm Florida rays, and take a dip in the sparkling waters of the electrically-heated pool. The oversized lanai is perfect for entertaining friends and family. This home offers comfortable furnishings, including a king bed in the master bedroom, queen beds in the 2nd and 3rd bedrooms, and twin beds in the 4th bedroom. The large, well-equipped kitchen is perfect for entertaining, and features a built-in double oven, a center island, plenty of counter preparation space, and an eat-in kitchen area. With 4 TV's in the home, everyone will be able to enjoy their personal favorite shows. You're just minutes to area beaches, shopping, numerous golf courses, and excellent restaurants. Internet included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 BOUNDARY BOULEVARD have any available units?
819 BOUNDARY BOULEVARD has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 819 BOUNDARY BOULEVARD have?
Some of 819 BOUNDARY BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 BOUNDARY BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
819 BOUNDARY BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 BOUNDARY BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 819 BOUNDARY BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte County.
Does 819 BOUNDARY BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 819 BOUNDARY BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 819 BOUNDARY BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 819 BOUNDARY BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 BOUNDARY BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 819 BOUNDARY BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 819 BOUNDARY BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 819 BOUNDARY BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 819 BOUNDARY BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 819 BOUNDARY BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 819 BOUNDARY BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 819 BOUNDARY BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 819 BOUNDARY BOULEVARD?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakes of Tuscana
24001 Madaca Ln
Port Charlotte, FL 33954
Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard
Port Charlotte, FL 33954

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLFort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLIona, FL
Cypress Lake, FLVillas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLRuskin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLNorth Port, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLPunta Gorda, FLEnglewood, FLSouth Venice, FL
Venice Gardens, FLLehigh Acres, FLTice, FLLaurel, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLSt. James City, FLOsprey, FLGateway, FLWhiskey Creek, FLMcGregor, FLVamo, FLBee Ridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity