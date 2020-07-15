819 BOUNDARY BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan hot tub

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub internet access

Rented 1/2/21 through 4/10/21. Available Off-Season 2020 & 2021. Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout the year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season rate is $2,400/month and $900/week. Whether you're looking for a fabulous seasonal rental, or a spacious summer/fall vacation home, look no further! This gorgeous, tastefully decorated, 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom home boasts almost 3,000 square feet of living space, is situated on a double lot for added privacy, and has a beautifully landscaped pool and spa area. After a day of golf on one of the many area golf courses, relax in the heated spa, soak up the warm Florida rays, and take a dip in the sparkling waters of the electrically-heated pool. The oversized lanai is perfect for entertaining friends and family. This home offers comfortable furnishings, including a king bed in the master bedroom, queen beds in the 2nd and 3rd bedrooms, and twin beds in the 4th bedroom. The large, well-equipped kitchen is perfect for entertaining, and features a built-in double oven, a center island, plenty of counter preparation space, and an eat-in kitchen area. With 4 TV's in the home, everyone will be able to enjoy their personal favorite shows. You're just minutes to area beaches, shopping, numerous golf courses, and excellent restaurants. Internet included.