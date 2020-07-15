All apartments in Charlotte County
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:19 PM

6204 CORALBERRY TERRACE

6204 Coralberry Terrace · (941) 815-3237
Location

6204 Coralberry Terrace, Charlotte County, FL 33981

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1267 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
internet access
tennis court
Rented 1/1/21 - 4/30/21. Available Off-Season 2020 & 2021. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season rate is $ 1,400.00/month. Enjoy your winter or summer vacation in this lovely, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with spacious 2 car garage, and oversized, partially-fenced private backyard. This comfortable home sits on a fresh water canal, where you can fish from the back yard. Quite street, close to grocery stores, banks, restaurants, and other stores. This nicely decorated home features stainless appliances in the kitchen with plenty of counter space, tile and laminate flooring throughout. The master suite features a king size bed, with twin beds in bedrooms 2 & 3. You're just a 15 minute drive to Beaches, North Port, Englewood, Port Charlotte, and Boca Grande. The Gardens of Gulf Cove Community offers two pools - one is heated, tennis, exercise room, and 2 large clubhouse, complete with pool tables and foosball/air hockey. Wi-fi internet included. Shed is for owners use only. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6204 CORALBERRY TERRACE have any available units?
6204 CORALBERRY TERRACE has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6204 CORALBERRY TERRACE have?
Some of 6204 CORALBERRY TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6204 CORALBERRY TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
6204 CORALBERRY TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6204 CORALBERRY TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 6204 CORALBERRY TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte County.
Does 6204 CORALBERRY TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 6204 CORALBERRY TERRACE offers parking.
Does 6204 CORALBERRY TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6204 CORALBERRY TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6204 CORALBERRY TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 6204 CORALBERRY TERRACE has a pool.
Does 6204 CORALBERRY TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 6204 CORALBERRY TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6204 CORALBERRY TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6204 CORALBERRY TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6204 CORALBERRY TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6204 CORALBERRY TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
