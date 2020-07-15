6204 CORALBERRY TERRACE

Amenities

Rented 1/1/21 - 4/30/21. Available Off-Season 2020 & 2021. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season rate is $ 1,400.00/month. Enjoy your winter or summer vacation in this lovely, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with spacious 2 car garage, and oversized, partially-fenced private backyard. This comfortable home sits on a fresh water canal, where you can fish from the back yard. Quite street, close to grocery stores, banks, restaurants, and other stores. This nicely decorated home features stainless appliances in the kitchen with plenty of counter space, tile and laminate flooring throughout. The master suite features a king size bed, with twin beds in bedrooms 2 & 3. You're just a 15 minute drive to Beaches, North Port, Englewood, Port Charlotte, and Boca Grande. The Gardens of Gulf Cove Community offers two pools - one is heated, tennis, exercise room, and 2 large clubhouse, complete with pool tables and foosball/air hockey. Wi-fi internet included. Shed is for owners use only. Sorry, no pets.