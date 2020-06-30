6161 Coliseum Blvd.

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets gym pool pool table

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym parking pool pool table shuffle board garage tennis court

***VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - AVAILABLE: starting April 2020

RENTED:



Jan-Mar $2,900* / month

Apr-Dec $1,600* / month



Three bedroom, two bath, two car garage home located in Gardens of Gulf Cove. The home has a separate space for dining The kitchen / living room open concept allows you to be in the kitchen and still function with your guest and/or family. The kitchen has a sit-down counter space with stools. The patio doors off the living room open onto the lanai.

The home has a split floor plan with the master on one side of the home and the two guest rooms and bath on the other side. Bedroom one The guest bath is situated between the two guest rooms and has a tub/shower combination and single sink. The second bedroom has a queen bed and the third bedroom has two twin beds.

The master bedroom has a queen bed, TV, walk-in closet and private master bath. The master bath has a tub as well as a walk-in shower.

The two car garage is also set up with screen doors to use as outside space.

Please visit the website of Gardens of Gulf Cove to see all the amenities they have. (pool, tennis, shuffle board, billiards, fitness, clubhouse)



http://www.thegardensofgulfcove.com/



Jan-Mar $2,900* / month

Apr-Dec $1,600* / month



*Rent does Not include taxes, fees and / or Deposits



Approval by the Homeowner's Association is Required (Association charges an application fee)

$75 each adult (18 years and older), $75 for a married couple and $150 application fee



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4734148)