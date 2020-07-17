4410 Warren Avenue, Unit 214

Amenities

4410 Warren Ave 214 - AVAILABLE NOW FOR SEASON 2021 & OFF-SEASON - 3 MONTH MINIMUM DURING SEASON, 1 MONTH DURING OFF SEASON - Welcome to Harbour Village, this stunning second floor 2 bedroom 2 bath condo overlooking the Myakka River includes lots of upgrades... Remodel includes new cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, with upgraded furnishings. This beach themed unit boasts an extended lanai accessible from the master and the living area... Amenities include Olympic size pool, clubhouse, pool table, ping pong, library, fishing pier, tennis courts, kayak launch and first come first serve boat dock. Call Cole 913-705-0494 today for a private showing!!!



