How many bedrooms do you need?
4410 Warren Avenue, Unit 214
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4410 Warren Avenue, Unit 214

4410 Warren Avenue · (941) 255-7200 ext. 608
Location

4410 Warren Avenue, Charlotte County, FL 33953

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4410 Warren Avenue, Unit 214 · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
pool table
tennis court
4410 Warren Ave 214 - AVAILABLE NOW FOR SEASON 2021 & OFF-SEASON - 3 MONTH MINIMUM DURING SEASON, 1 MONTH DURING OFF SEASON - Welcome to Harbour Village, this stunning second floor 2 bedroom 2 bath condo overlooking the Myakka River includes lots of upgrades... Remodel includes new cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, with upgraded furnishings. This beach themed unit boasts an extended lanai accessible from the master and the living area... Amenities include Olympic size pool, clubhouse, pool table, ping pong, library, fishing pier, tennis courts, kayak launch and first come first serve boat dock. Call Cole 913-705-0494 today for a private showing!!!

(RLNE5880458)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4410 Warren Avenue, Unit 214 have any available units?
4410 Warren Avenue, Unit 214 has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4410 Warren Avenue, Unit 214 have?
Some of 4410 Warren Avenue, Unit 214's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4410 Warren Avenue, Unit 214 currently offering any rent specials?
4410 Warren Avenue, Unit 214 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4410 Warren Avenue, Unit 214 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4410 Warren Avenue, Unit 214 is pet friendly.
Does 4410 Warren Avenue, Unit 214 offer parking?
No, 4410 Warren Avenue, Unit 214 does not offer parking.
Does 4410 Warren Avenue, Unit 214 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4410 Warren Avenue, Unit 214 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4410 Warren Avenue, Unit 214 have a pool?
Yes, 4410 Warren Avenue, Unit 214 has a pool.
Does 4410 Warren Avenue, Unit 214 have accessible units?
No, 4410 Warren Avenue, Unit 214 does not have accessible units.
Does 4410 Warren Avenue, Unit 214 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4410 Warren Avenue, Unit 214 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4410 Warren Avenue, Unit 214 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4410 Warren Avenue, Unit 214 does not have units with air conditioning.
