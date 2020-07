Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Annual rental tucked away at the end of a cul-de-sac on 200 ft of Canal. This home is situated on an over sized lot , 3/2/1.5 single family home. This property is available as soon as July 3rd. Rent is $1600.00 per month