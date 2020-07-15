All apartments in Charlotte County
Find more places like 11268 OCEANSPRAY BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte County, FL
/
11268 OCEANSPRAY BOULEVARD
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

11268 OCEANSPRAY BOULEVARD

11268 Oceanspray Boulevard · (941) 468-1964
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

11268 Oceanspray Boulevard, Charlotte County, FL 34224

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1702 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This stunning home provides the perfect backdrop for your next vacation to beautiful Englewood, FL. Follow the sunshine & salty air & arrive at a destination that is meticulously maintained both inside & out. Modern facade & front sitting area welcome you to your home away from home. Natural light flows through the glass plated door & enhances this well appointed floor plan. An entertainer's delight. Whether you are cooking for one or ten, the chef in the group is certain to appreciate this fully upgraded, open concept kitchen stocked with all the needed conveniences. Start the day brewing coffee in the Keurig & end the day sharing a bottle of chilled Pinot from your wine fridge. Kitchen is the hub of the home as your guests gather around the dining room table with seating for ten or casually chatting at the breakfast bar. Open the sliders & the party extends outdoors. Gorgeous, paved lanai with space for those who love to soak up the rays & those who prefer the shade. Solar heated,salt water pool. After a hard day of play, settle into the master suite for a peaceful slumber in the king sized bed. Master split from guest bedrooms for privacy & seclusion. First guest bedroom features queen sized accommodations and bedroom three offers two, single beds. Grab the cooler & chairs from the garage & it is just a 7 mile drive to beautiful white sand beaches of the Gulf. Unique shopping & dining experiences about. A place where memories are made.Contact for available rental dates. Booked January 01-April 30, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11268 OCEANSPRAY BOULEVARD have any available units?
11268 OCEANSPRAY BOULEVARD has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11268 OCEANSPRAY BOULEVARD have?
Some of 11268 OCEANSPRAY BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11268 OCEANSPRAY BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
11268 OCEANSPRAY BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11268 OCEANSPRAY BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 11268 OCEANSPRAY BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte County.
Does 11268 OCEANSPRAY BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 11268 OCEANSPRAY BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 11268 OCEANSPRAY BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11268 OCEANSPRAY BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11268 OCEANSPRAY BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 11268 OCEANSPRAY BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 11268 OCEANSPRAY BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 11268 OCEANSPRAY BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 11268 OCEANSPRAY BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11268 OCEANSPRAY BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 11268 OCEANSPRAY BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 11268 OCEANSPRAY BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 11268 OCEANSPRAY BOULEVARD?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakes of Tuscana
24001 Madaca Ln
Port Charlotte, FL 33954
Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard
Port Charlotte, FL 33954

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLFort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLIona, FL
Cypress Lake, FLVillas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLRuskin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLNorth Port, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLPunta Gorda, FLEnglewood, FLSouth Venice, FL
Venice Gardens, FLLehigh Acres, FLTice, FLLaurel, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLSt. James City, FLOsprey, FLGateway, FLWhiskey Creek, FLMcGregor, FLVamo, FLBee Ridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity