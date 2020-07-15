11268 OCEANSPRAY BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This stunning home provides the perfect backdrop for your next vacation to beautiful Englewood, FL. Follow the sunshine & salty air & arrive at a destination that is meticulously maintained both inside & out. Modern facade & front sitting area welcome you to your home away from home. Natural light flows through the glass plated door & enhances this well appointed floor plan. An entertainer's delight. Whether you are cooking for one or ten, the chef in the group is certain to appreciate this fully upgraded, open concept kitchen stocked with all the needed conveniences. Start the day brewing coffee in the Keurig & end the day sharing a bottle of chilled Pinot from your wine fridge. Kitchen is the hub of the home as your guests gather around the dining room table with seating for ten or casually chatting at the breakfast bar. Open the sliders & the party extends outdoors. Gorgeous, paved lanai with space for those who love to soak up the rays & those who prefer the shade. Solar heated,salt water pool. After a hard day of play, settle into the master suite for a peaceful slumber in the king sized bed. Master split from guest bedrooms for privacy & seclusion. First guest bedroom features queen sized accommodations and bedroom three offers two, single beds. Grab the cooler & chairs from the garage & it is just a 7 mile drive to beautiful white sand beaches of the Gulf. Unique shopping & dining experiences about. A place where memories are made.Contact for available rental dates. Booked January 01-April 30, 2020