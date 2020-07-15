All apartments in Charlotte County
Find more places like 10484 GREENWAY AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte County, FL
/
10484 GREENWAY AVENUE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:33 PM

10484 GREENWAY AVENUE

10484 Greenway Avenue · (941) 400-6552
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

10484 Greenway Avenue, Charlotte County, FL 34224

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1123 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Available for January 2020 for $2500 !!.Available as a seasonal rental only but can be rented for long duration , all the utilities such as electric, cable , internet , water and sewer and exterior maintenance are included in the rent price. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home nestled on a quiet street in Englewood comes with a large lanai and a fenced backyard. It doesn’t get better than this! Don’t forget about our Enchanted Barrier Islands of Manasota Key, Palm Island, Don Pedro Island, and Historic Boca Grande. Enjoy world-famous fishing, boating, one of a kind boutiques, restaurants, and several golf courses! This home is perfect for a second homeowner or anyone who wants to live in an affordable paradise and in a nice, quiet neighborhood! Relax in your private backyard sipping your favorite beverage watching the sunset. “It’s all about the lifestyle.” "Magic Happens Here in Southwest, Florida.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10484 GREENWAY AVENUE have any available units?
10484 GREENWAY AVENUE has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10484 GREENWAY AVENUE have?
Some of 10484 GREENWAY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10484 GREENWAY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
10484 GREENWAY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10484 GREENWAY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 10484 GREENWAY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte County.
Does 10484 GREENWAY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 10484 GREENWAY AVENUE offers parking.
Does 10484 GREENWAY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10484 GREENWAY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10484 GREENWAY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 10484 GREENWAY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 10484 GREENWAY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 10484 GREENWAY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 10484 GREENWAY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10484 GREENWAY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10484 GREENWAY AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10484 GREENWAY AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 10484 GREENWAY AVENUE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakes of Tuscana
24001 Madaca Ln
Port Charlotte, FL 33954
Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard
Port Charlotte, FL 33954

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLFort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLIona, FL
Cypress Lake, FLVillas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLRuskin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLNorth Port, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLPunta Gorda, FLEnglewood, FLSouth Venice, FL
Venice Gardens, FLLehigh Acres, FLTice, FLLaurel, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLSt. James City, FLOsprey, FLGateway, FLWhiskey Creek, FLMcGregor, FLVamo, FLBee Ridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity