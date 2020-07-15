10484 GREENWAY AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Available for January 2020 for $2500 !!.Available as a seasonal rental only but can be rented for long duration , all the utilities such as electric, cable , internet , water and sewer and exterior maintenance are included in the rent price. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home nestled on a quiet street in Englewood comes with a large lanai and a fenced backyard. It doesn’t get better than this! Don’t forget about our Enchanted Barrier Islands of Manasota Key, Palm Island, Don Pedro Island, and Historic Boca Grande. Enjoy world-famous fishing, boating, one of a kind boutiques, restaurants, and several golf courses! This home is perfect for a second homeowner or anyone who wants to live in an affordable paradise and in a nice, quiet neighborhood! Relax in your private backyard sipping your favorite beverage watching the sunset. “It’s all about the lifestyle.” "Magic Happens Here in Southwest, Florida.