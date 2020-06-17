All apartments in Cape Canaveral
230 Cape Shores Circle
Last updated June 17 2020 at 4:58 PM

230 Cape Shores Circle

230 Cape Shores Circle · (321) 427-9467
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

230 Cape Shores Circle, Cape Canaveral, FL 32920

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 17g · Avail. now

$1,575

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1034 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
pool
shuffle board
hot tub
internet access
Breathtaking direct river view with Western exposure of Banana River from your private balcony. Located in Cape Shores Building 17 unit G, second story with one assigned parking space. Renovated kitchen, stainless steel appliances with tile throughout the unit. Complex offers, heated swimming pool, shuffle boards, river dock, kayak storage space and boat slips on first come first serve basis. Conveniently located within 6 blocks of the beach, one mile of Cocoa Beach Pier, 2 miles of Ron Jon, only 45 minutes of Orlando Airport and about 60 minutes from attractions. Laundry on premises, same floor, no elevator. Lots included with the one: Cable/Wi-Fi, Water & Power w/ $100 cap.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Cape Shores Circle have any available units?
230 Cape Shores Circle has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 230 Cape Shores Circle have?
Some of 230 Cape Shores Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 Cape Shores Circle currently offering any rent specials?
230 Cape Shores Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Cape Shores Circle pet-friendly?
No, 230 Cape Shores Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Canaveral.
Does 230 Cape Shores Circle offer parking?
Yes, 230 Cape Shores Circle offers parking.
Does 230 Cape Shores Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 Cape Shores Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Cape Shores Circle have a pool?
Yes, 230 Cape Shores Circle has a pool.
Does 230 Cape Shores Circle have accessible units?
Yes, 230 Cape Shores Circle has accessible units.
Does 230 Cape Shores Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 Cape Shores Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 230 Cape Shores Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 Cape Shores Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
