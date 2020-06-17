230 Cape Shores Circle

Amenities

Breathtaking direct river view with Western exposure of Banana River from your private balcony. Located in Cape Shores Building 17 unit G, second story with one assigned parking space. Renovated kitchen, stainless steel appliances with tile throughout the unit. Complex offers, heated swimming pool, shuffle boards, river dock, kayak storage space and boat slips on first come first serve basis. Conveniently located within 6 blocks of the beach, one mile of Cocoa Beach Pier, 2 miles of Ron Jon, only 45 minutes of Orlando Airport and about 60 minutes from attractions. Laundry on premises, same floor, no elevator. Lots included with the one: Cable/Wi-Fi, Water & Power w/ $100 cap.