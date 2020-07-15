/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
194 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Cabana Colony, FL
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
12394 Alternate A1a
12394 Alternate A1a, Cabana Colony, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1023 sqft
Great 2 bedroom 2 Bathroom plus a den!!! unit in Palm Beach Gardens. Great location, near Gardens mall, close to shopping, the unit is one of the few with a washer and dryer. Nice heated pool, assigned parking.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
12386 Alternate A1a
12386 Alternate A1a, Cabana Colony, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1023 sqft
Bright corner unit condo with screened-in patio. Good space and plenty of storage. Close to everything in Palm Beach Gardens including shopping, dining and entertainment. Short walk to the pool and quick drive to the beach, 95, Turnpike and more.
Results within 1 mile of Cabana Colony
Last updated July 15 at 06:03 PM
20 Units Available
Mira Flores
11900 Valencia Gardens Ave, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1156 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
26 Units Available
The Hamptons at Palm Beach Gardens
4045 Central Gardens Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1240 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in Palm Beach Gardens, close to world-class shopping. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Conference room, guest parking and internet cafe. Close to I-95.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
20 Units Available
Quaye at Palm Beach Gardens
10000 S Gardens Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1453 sqft
This pet-friendly, green community offers a pool, 24-hour gym, cyber caf̩ and clubhouse. Units are smoke-free and feature hardwood flooring, granite countertops and patios/balconies. The Gardens Mall and Old Palm Golf Club are nearby.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
404 Miramar Lane
404 Miramar Lane, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1496 sqft
A beautifully newly renovated Townhome featuring 2 master bedrooms upstairs plus separate den/office/bedroom downstairs. Neutral colors, new appliances and all new flooring and bathrooms. New Mansard Roof (2000).
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Uno Lago
200 Uno Lago Drive
200 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1192 sqft
Available October 02, 2020 Through December 31, 2020. Lease under 6 months pay 13% Sales tax, $200 Clean fee. Seasonal Lease include basic cable, internet, water/sewer, electric up to $100. Off seasonal lease pay all utilities. Available Season 2021.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Legacy Place
11039 Legacy Boulevard
11039 Legacy Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1306 sqft
Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with 1 car attached garage and lake view. Lots of natural light, all tile floors & upgrades. Fantastic location near highways, schools, Gardens Mall and shopping. Walk to Legacy Place shops and dining.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Oak Harbour
834 Oak Harbour Drive
834 Oak Harbour Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1301 sqft
Luxury living for the discriminating renter. Avail. July 1 through Dec 31, 2020. Upscale Juno Beach waterfront condo. 24/7 gated and staffed Community offers 2 Pools, Jacuzzi, Outdoor bar, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, a WiFi Center and Fitness Center.
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
2811 Grande Pkwy
2811 Grande Parkway, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1146 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath in Palm Beach Gardens
Last updated July 15 at 07:52 PM
1 Unit Available
2803 Sarento Place
2803 Sarrento Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
803 Sarento Place Apt #103, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 06/29/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
651 Hudson Bay Drive
651 Hudson Bay Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1513 sqft
Perfect Location, Fully Renovated, Single Level 2Bed/2Bath Pool Home with Stunning Lake Views. Open Modern Kitchen with Quartz Countertops & Stainless-Steel Appliances. Separate Living Room & Open Dining Area.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2802 Sarento Place
2802 Sarrento Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1149 sqft
Annual Rental $1650/month Includes: water. Tenant pays electric, , phone, wifi, cable. First, Last, 1 - month Security due upon signing. Assc. App Fee $100 and REfundale security deposit of $500 for Association. Association Approval Req.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Legacy Place
11019 Legacy Lane
11019 Legacy Lane, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1309 sqft
Resort living at its finest. Located in the heart of desirable Palm Beach Gardens. Meticulously- maintained community w/pool, spa, gym, tennis, conference rm, & clubhouse.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Uno Lago
700 Uno Lago Drive
700 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1358 sqft
Spectacular 3rd Floor Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo! Enjoy The Magnificent View Of The Lake From Your Own Private Patio! Gated Community Has 2 Pools w/ Jacuzzi Tubs, Fitness Center & BBQ Area! Minutes From The Beach, Boating, Golf, Downtown
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
3610 Gardens Parkway Parkway
3610 Gardens Parkway, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1870 sqft
Move right in! 10 ft. ceilings, whirlpool in master bath. Luxurious condo lifestyle.
Results within 5 miles of Cabana Colony
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
29 Units Available
Sanctuary Cove
700 Sanctuary Cove Dr, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1192 sqft
A peaceful Intracoastal waterfront community located just minutes from fantastic shopping, fine dining and nightlife including the Gardens Mall and City Place. Close to major expressways and the Palm Beach International Airport.
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
32 Units Available
Mirasol
San Merano at Mirasol
100 Portofino Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1319 sqft
Pet-friendly and spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury homes adjacent to The Country Club at Mirasol. Choose floor plans with 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, hardwood-style flooring, private access, private patio/balcony, attached/detached garages. Enjoy gym, pool.
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
36 Units Available
Gables Montecito
9016 Alister Blvd E, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1238 sqft
A stunning resort-style community surrounding a 12-acre lake. On-site pool, playground, tennis and basketball courts, and garages. Walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and a patio or a balcony in each unit. Lots of green space.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
10 Units Available
Kelsey City
Marina Key
913 Lake Shore Dr, Lake Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1197 sqft
Community amenities include fitness center, resort-style clubhouse, private marina and private sandy beach areas. Apartments feature ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances and oversized closets. Located minutes from John D. MacArthur Beach State Park.
Last updated July 15 at 06:05 PM
75 Units Available
Vintage
The Sophia
863 University Blvd, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1224 sqft
Luxurious, recently renovated units with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include 24-hour gym and concierge. Across the street from Roger Dean Stadium. Less than a mile from the shops at Abacoa Plaza.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
33 Units Available
Gardens East
2750 Rio Vista Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
1044 sqft
Located just steps from Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, just east of I-95. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony and dishwasher. Community has 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool.
Last updated July 15 at 06:06 PM
19 Units Available
Turnbury at Palm Beach
4120 Union Square Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
1072 sqft
Just minutes from I-95. Resort-style landscaping with on-site putting green, pool, internet cafe and coffee bar. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and updated appliances. Luxury floor plans available.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
25 Units Available
Barcelona Jupiter
111 Sierra Dr, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1220 sqft
Upscale living within minutes of the beach and Abacoa Town Center. Modern units with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site bocce court, yoga, pool, playground and grill area. Pet-friendly.
