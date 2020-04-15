All apartments in Butler Beach
110 OCEAN HIBISCUS DR
Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

110 OCEAN HIBISCUS DR

110 Ocean Hibiscus Drive · (904) 838-1111
Location

110 Ocean Hibiscus Drive, Butler Beach, FL 32080

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit J103 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 973 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Beautifully furnished beachside condo with gated access to the beach! Community has 3 pools, tennis, 2 hot tubs & convenient to restaurants & grocery. You will feel right at home in this upgraded condo with quartz countertops, stainless appliances, farmhouse sink & designer furnishings throughout. Lots of places to unwind & destress inside and out...on the front porch, covered deck out back, poolside, the gazebo or at the beach! Ground floor. Available thru 12/27/2020, min 6 month lease. NO PETS, NO SMOKING. Rent includes ELECTRIC, WATER, CABLE & WI-FI!! Refundable security deposit $2000 + 1st month's rent due upon application acceptance. $30 application fee. Call for more info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 OCEAN HIBISCUS DR have any available units?
110 OCEAN HIBISCUS DR has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 110 OCEAN HIBISCUS DR have?
Some of 110 OCEAN HIBISCUS DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 OCEAN HIBISCUS DR currently offering any rent specials?
110 OCEAN HIBISCUS DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 OCEAN HIBISCUS DR pet-friendly?
No, 110 OCEAN HIBISCUS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Butler Beach.
Does 110 OCEAN HIBISCUS DR offer parking?
No, 110 OCEAN HIBISCUS DR does not offer parking.
Does 110 OCEAN HIBISCUS DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 OCEAN HIBISCUS DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 OCEAN HIBISCUS DR have a pool?
Yes, 110 OCEAN HIBISCUS DR has a pool.
Does 110 OCEAN HIBISCUS DR have accessible units?
No, 110 OCEAN HIBISCUS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 110 OCEAN HIBISCUS DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 OCEAN HIBISCUS DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 110 OCEAN HIBISCUS DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 OCEAN HIBISCUS DR does not have units with air conditioning.
