110 OCEAN HIBISCUS DR

Beautifully furnished beachside condo with gated access to the beach! Community has 3 pools, tennis, 2 hot tubs & convenient to restaurants & grocery. You will feel right at home in this upgraded condo with quartz countertops, stainless appliances, farmhouse sink & designer furnishings throughout. Lots of places to unwind & destress inside and out...on the front porch, covered deck out back, poolside, the gazebo or at the beach! Ground floor. Available thru 12/27/2020, min 6 month lease. NO PETS, NO SMOKING. Rent includes ELECTRIC, WATER, CABLE & WI-FI!! Refundable security deposit $2000 + 1st month's rent due upon application acceptance. $30 application fee. Call for more info.