Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher carport gym pool range

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range Property Amenities carport gym parking pool

Popular COMMODORE CLUB....Lovely Seasonal Rental in desirable in BURNT STORE MARINA. Spacious unit with TWO LARGE bedrooms and TWO baths....Glass Enclosures on the SPACIOUS screened lanai with distant views of Marina and Lower Basin...Nice COVERED CARPORT just below unit....TWO LANAIS both front and back....Open Floor Plan.....Formal Dining.....SPACIOUS Breakfast bar....Large windows give lot of light....Relax in the two newer RECLINERS...FLAT screen TV......Newer Dishwasher, etc....END UNIT....Commodore is a friendly and activity oriented gathering of 8 buildings with lots of separation....Lovely Heated Pool Area with Activity Room/Kitchen for friend making SOCIAL EVENTS.....Short walk to FITNESS & RACQUET CLUB (fee required).....WATERFRONT Restaurant - Cass Cay and Trading Post Deli/Light Supplies and Live Entertainment on THE PATIO at Cass Cay....27 hole golf course, Driving Range, Pro-shop and Linkside Café...Kayak/Canoe Rentals....Sunset & Dolphin Watching Cruises available or Bring your Boat and rent one of the 525 Wet Slips....Two Basins with gorgeous Boats ...You will be Renting a Lifestyle at Burnt Store Marina!!!..OFF SEASON REDUCED RATES AVAILABLE!