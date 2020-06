Amenities

SMART SEASONAL RENTAL....OUTRIGGER Model with VAULTED CEILING... OPEN FLOOR PLAN and SPLIT BEDROOMS....Amazing Florida Room adds more square feet to your Renting Experience with Screened Outside Paver Patio...GRANITE Countertops....BREAKFAST BAR...TWO CAR GARAGE...Tastefully Appointed thru-out...Formal Dining Area...TWO Baths....POOL Membership at BSM Fitness, Pool & Racquet Club INCLUDED with 3 MONTH RENTAL...Burnt Store Marina will capture your heart with 525 Boat Slips filled with beautiful boats in Two Basins...Paved Walkways for Relaxing Strolls past the Basins...WATERFRONT Dining...DELI/Restaurant....Kayak Rentals....Freedom Boat Club....27 Hole Golf Course with Restaurant and Pro Shop....Activity Club...Beautiful Sunsets over Charlotte Harbor...Renting doesn't get any better than this!!....(Off Season Rates Available upon Request)