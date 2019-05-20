All apartments in Buenaventura Lakes
Find more places like 70 70 Lakepointe Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buenaventura Lakes, FL
/
70 70 Lakepointe Cir
Last updated May 20 2019 at 8:43 AM

70 70 Lakepointe Cir

70 Lakepointe Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buenaventura Lakes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

70 Lakepointe Circle, Buenaventura Lakes, FL 34743
Buenaventura Lakes

Amenities

gym
pool
pool table
racquetball court
yoga
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
oven
range
Property Amenities
gym
pool
pool table
racquetball court
bbq/grill
internet access
sauna
tennis court
yoga
Fully beautifully furnished, flat screen TV - 1 BR/1.5 Baths with lake view for Rent starting at $1,499 in the fabulous International Village resort styled complex with great amenities.
Price is based on an annual lease. Short term leases are available at higher rates.
&#8232;Please call Douglas Meyers
!!! Requirements:!!!&#8232;- no dogs allowed&#8232;- provable income of $40,000 per year
- credit score of 670 (or good credit)&#8232;&#8232;$100 Cable TV Package, water and exterminating are included free!...you just pay for electric.

Amenities include:&#8232;24-hour manned security&#8232;On-site management&#8232;5 lighted tennis courts&#8232;2 pools: Indoor heated, Outdoor w/ Jacuzzis&#8232;3 Saunas&#8232;Gym / Yoga room with flat screen TV
peoples & mens locker rooms&#8232;Indoor racquetball w/ viewing gallery&#8232;BBQ area w/ brick oven&#8232;Billiard room&#8232;Ping Pong
Indoor driving golf range
Card rooms
Library with computers and free Internet
English tea shop / restaurant
Beauty parlour / Full service salon
Large Great room with fire place

6 mins drive to the Turnpike and Commercial Blvd, 10 mins drive to I-95, 25 mins drive to Fort Lauderdale beach.&#8232;

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 70 Lakepointe Cir have any available units?
70 70 Lakepointe Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buenaventura Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 70 70 Lakepointe Cir have?
Some of 70 70 Lakepointe Cir's amenities include gym, pool, and pool table. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 70 Lakepointe Cir currently offering any rent specials?
70 70 Lakepointe Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 70 Lakepointe Cir pet-friendly?
No, 70 70 Lakepointe Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buenaventura Lakes.
Does 70 70 Lakepointe Cir offer parking?
No, 70 70 Lakepointe Cir does not offer parking.
Does 70 70 Lakepointe Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 70 Lakepointe Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 70 Lakepointe Cir have a pool?
Yes, 70 70 Lakepointe Cir has a pool.
Does 70 70 Lakepointe Cir have accessible units?
No, 70 70 Lakepointe Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 70 70 Lakepointe Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 70 70 Lakepointe Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 70 70 Lakepointe Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 70 70 Lakepointe Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buenaventura Lakes 2 BedroomsBuenaventura Lakes Apartments with Balcony
Buenaventura Lakes Apartments with ParkingBuenaventura Lakes Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buenaventura Lakes Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLGroveland, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FL
University, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLAvon Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College