70 70 Lakepointe Cir

Amenities

gym pool pool table racquetball court yoga tennis court

Fully beautifully furnished, flat screen TV - 1 BR/1.5 Baths with lake view for Rent starting at $1,499 in the fabulous International Village resort styled complex with great amenities.

Price is based on an annual lease. Short term leases are available at higher rates.

Please call Douglas Meyers

!!! Requirements:!!! - no dogs allowed - provable income of $40,000 per year

- credit score of 670 (or good credit) $100 Cable TV Package, water and exterminating are included free!...you just pay for electric.



Amenities include: 24-hour manned security On-site management 5 lighted tennis courts 2 pools: Indoor heated, Outdoor w/ Jacuzzis 3 Saunas Gym / Yoga room with flat screen TV

peoples & mens locker rooms Indoor racquetball w/ viewing gallery BBQ area w/ brick oven Billiard room Ping Pong

Indoor driving golf range

Card rooms

Library with computers and free Internet

English tea shop / restaurant

Beauty parlour / Full service salon

Large Great room with fire place



6 mins drive to the Turnpike and Commercial Blvd, 10 mins drive to I-95, 25 mins drive to Fort Lauderdale beach.