69 E Country Cove Way

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Nice 3/2 Villa in the heart of BVL

Nice Clean 3/2 in BVL. Unit being painted and some repairs now. Apply now and be first in line! No cost to apply until after you have viewed the property.