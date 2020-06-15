All apartments in Buenaventura Lakes
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

45 Silver Park Cir

45 Silver Park Circle · (352) 404-8960 ext. 101
Location

45 Silver Park Circle, Buenaventura Lakes, FL 34743
Buenaventura Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 45 Silver Park Cir · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Silver Park Community - Three bedrooms two bathrooms all tile home.

Virtual Walking Tour: http://tiny.cc/45SilverPDM

New Paint and New Kitchen with Granite worktops

Open concept kitchen with a view of large living room with sliding glass door leading to covered and fully screened lanai. Ceiling fans in every room, all appliance stay including washer and dryer.

$1,395.00 a month
Minimum $1,395.00 Security Deposit
$75 application fee, per person over age 18

No Smoking.

Call to set up a showing appointment.
Office: 352.404-8960 ext 101
Or email: Info@PinkDoorManagement.com

Driving Instructions: Going East on E Osceola Parkway from Turnpike, Turn right onto Buenaventura Blvd, Turn right onto Oakwood Dr, Turn right onto Silver Park Cir

(RLNE5321900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Silver Park Cir have any available units?
45 Silver Park Cir has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 45 Silver Park Cir have?
Some of 45 Silver Park Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Silver Park Cir currently offering any rent specials?
45 Silver Park Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Silver Park Cir pet-friendly?
No, 45 Silver Park Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buenaventura Lakes.
Does 45 Silver Park Cir offer parking?
No, 45 Silver Park Cir does not offer parking.
Does 45 Silver Park Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45 Silver Park Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Silver Park Cir have a pool?
Yes, 45 Silver Park Cir has a pool.
Does 45 Silver Park Cir have accessible units?
No, 45 Silver Park Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Silver Park Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 45 Silver Park Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 45 Silver Park Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 45 Silver Park Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
