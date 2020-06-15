45 Silver Park Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Silver Park Community - Three bedrooms two bathrooms all tile home.



Virtual Walking Tour: http://tiny.cc/45SilverPDM



New Paint and New Kitchen with Granite worktops



Open concept kitchen with a view of large living room with sliding glass door leading to covered and fully screened lanai. Ceiling fans in every room, all appliance stay including washer and dryer.



$1,395.00 a month

Minimum $1,395.00 Security Deposit

$75 application fee, per person over age 18



No Smoking.



Call to set up a showing appointment.

Office: 352.404-8960 ext 101

Or email: Info@PinkDoorManagement.com



Driving Instructions: Going East on E Osceola Parkway from Turnpike, Turn right onto Buenaventura Blvd, Turn right onto Oakwood Dr, Turn right onto Silver Park Cir



(RLNE5321900)