Buenaventura Lakes, FL
353 Florida Parkway
353 Florida Parkway

353 Florida Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

353 Florida Parkway, Buenaventura Lakes, FL 34743
Buenaventura Lakes

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
MOVE IN SPECIAL, sign a 12 month lease and get half off your 2nd full month’s rent! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 353 Florida Parkway have any available units?
353 Florida Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buenaventura Lakes, FL.
Is 353 Florida Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
353 Florida Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 353 Florida Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 353 Florida Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 353 Florida Parkway offer parking?
No, 353 Florida Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 353 Florida Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 353 Florida Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 353 Florida Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 353 Florida Parkway has a pool.
Does 353 Florida Parkway have accessible units?
No, 353 Florida Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 353 Florida Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 353 Florida Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 353 Florida Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 353 Florida Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
