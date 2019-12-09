3260 Amberley Park Cir

Amenities
Beautiful Big House, 5 full bed room , 4 bath, $1790/ month, - approx 3300ft AVAILABLE NOW!!!- Will be gone Fast!!!! W Car Garaged (Near Lake Nona) With Pond View.
Gorgeous 5 brm /4 bth home in a great location, Near Lake Nona, close to the airport, medical center, Medical park, close to all major transportation route and just minutes from every where exciting. This Beautiful 2 story house boast almost 3300 sq ft, 5 bed 4 bath, a 2 car garage home in the Amberley Park Subdivsion.
Formal Living Dinning Room areas and Kitchen opens up to the spacious Family Room. Big back yard, with plenty of space for children to play, No neighbors to backup to.. This community also have the great schools in the region, The community is in a beautiful subdivision.
Drive by today then call for appointment. MUST SEE!!!. Close proximity to local schools, beaches, airport, shopping, and major highways.. Available On: NOW Terms: Application Fee: $50.00/adult credit/background check$35/adult
Pet deposit $150 none refundable
Security Deposit: $3000
lease length: 1 year
Adress: 3260 Amberley Park Circle Kissimmee Florida 34743
Appliances: central air, dishwasher, fridge, stove, oven, microwave, disposal, washer and dryer.
Cat allowed.
Residents pay own utilities
Please call Jay for an appointment 4075056599
(RLNE653069)