Last updated December 9 2019 at 3:01 PM

3260 Amberley Park Cir

3260 Amberly Park Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3260 Amberly Park Circle, Buenaventura Lakes, FL 34743

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful Big House, 5 full bed room , 4 bath, $1790/ month, - approx 3300ft AVAILABLE NOW!!!- Will be gone Fast!!!! W Car Garaged (Near Lake Nona) With Pond View.

Gorgeous 5 brm /4 bth home in a great location, Near Lake Nona, close to the airport, medical center, Medical park, close to all major transportation route and just minutes from every where exciting. This Beautiful 2 story house boast almost 3300 sq ft, 5 bed 4 bath, a 2 car garage home in the Amberley Park Subdivsion.
Formal Living Dinning Room areas and Kitchen opens up to the spacious Family Room. Big back yard, with plenty of space for children to play, No neighbors to backup to.. This community also have the great schools in the region, The community is in a beautiful subdivision.

Drive by today then call for appointment. MUST SEE!!!. Close proximity to local schools, beaches, airport, shopping, and major highways.. Available On: NOW Terms: Application Fee: $50.00/adult credit/background check$35/adult
Pet deposit $150 none refundable
Security Deposit: $3000
lease length: 1 year
Adress: 3260 Amberley Park Circle Kissimmee Florida 34743
Appliances: central air, dishwasher, fridge, stove, oven, microwave, disposal, washer and dryer.

Cat allowed.

Residents pay own utilities

Please call Jay for an appointment 4075056599

(RLNE653069)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3260 Amberley Park Cir have any available units?
3260 Amberley Park Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buenaventura Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 3260 Amberley Park Cir have?
Some of 3260 Amberley Park Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3260 Amberley Park Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3260 Amberley Park Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3260 Amberley Park Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 3260 Amberley Park Cir is pet friendly.
Does 3260 Amberley Park Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3260 Amberley Park Cir offers parking.
Does 3260 Amberley Park Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3260 Amberley Park Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3260 Amberley Park Cir have a pool?
No, 3260 Amberley Park Cir does not have a pool.
Does 3260 Amberley Park Cir have accessible units?
No, 3260 Amberley Park Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3260 Amberley Park Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3260 Amberley Park Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 3260 Amberley Park Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3260 Amberley Park Cir has units with air conditioning.

