3260 Amberley Park Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Beautiful Big House, 5 full bed room , 4 bath, $1790/ month, - approx 3300ft AVAILABLE NOW!!!- Will be gone Fast!!!! W Car Garaged (Near Lake Nona) With Pond View.



Gorgeous 5 brm /4 bth home in a great location, Near Lake Nona, close to the airport, medical center, Medical park, close to all major transportation route and just minutes from every where exciting. This Beautiful 2 story house boast almost 3300 sq ft, 5 bed 4 bath, a 2 car garage home in the Amberley Park Subdivsion.

Formal Living Dinning Room areas and Kitchen opens up to the spacious Family Room. Big back yard, with plenty of space for children to play, No neighbors to backup to.. This community also have the great schools in the region, The community is in a beautiful subdivision.



Drive by today then call for appointment. MUST SEE!!!. Close proximity to local schools, beaches, airport, shopping, and major highways.. Available On: NOW Terms: Application Fee: $50.00/adult credit/background check$35/adult

Pet deposit $150 none refundable

Security Deposit: $3000

lease length: 1 year

Adress: 3260 Amberley Park Circle Kissimmee Florida 34743

Appliances: central air, dishwasher, fridge, stove, oven, microwave, disposal, washer and dryer.



Cat allowed.



Residents pay own utilities



Please call Jay for an appointment 4075056599



(RLNE653069)