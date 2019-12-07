All apartments in Buenaventura Lakes
Find more places like 3157 Fairfield Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buenaventura Lakes, FL
/
3157 Fairfield Dr
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:19 PM

3157 Fairfield Dr

3157 Fairfield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buenaventura Lakes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3157 Fairfield Drive, Buenaventura Lakes, FL 34743

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4/3 Single Family Home - Location Location! This property is a must see! It is located in Strafford Park, just minutes away from Orlando International Airport, Lake Nona, The Loop Mall, Hospitals, Restaurants, Disney and has easy access to Florida Turnpike and Osceola Parkway. This single family home with a unique fenced patio, but with a Natural preserve area on the back with beautiful tress, gives you privacy for the whole family to enjoy and have bbqs. The interior of this home has ceramic tiles through out the main living areas, high ceilings and a very nice cozy layout with three full bathrooms. Come and see it today!

(RLNE5285508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3157 Fairfield Dr have any available units?
3157 Fairfield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buenaventura Lakes, FL.
Is 3157 Fairfield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3157 Fairfield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3157 Fairfield Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3157 Fairfield Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3157 Fairfield Dr offer parking?
No, 3157 Fairfield Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3157 Fairfield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3157 Fairfield Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3157 Fairfield Dr have a pool?
No, 3157 Fairfield Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3157 Fairfield Dr have accessible units?
No, 3157 Fairfield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3157 Fairfield Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3157 Fairfield Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3157 Fairfield Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3157 Fairfield Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buenaventura Lakes 2 BedroomsBuenaventura Lakes Apartments with Balcony
Buenaventura Lakes Apartments with ParkingBuenaventura Lakes Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buenaventura Lakes Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLGroveland, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FL
University, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLAvon Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College