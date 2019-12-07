3157 Fairfield Dr

Amenities

4/3 Single Family Home - Location Location! This property is a must see! It is located in Strafford Park, just minutes away from Orlando International Airport, Lake Nona, The Loop Mall, Hospitals, Restaurants, Disney and has easy access to Florida Turnpike and Osceola Parkway. This single family home with a unique fenced patio, but with a Natural preserve area on the back with beautiful tress, gives you privacy for the whole family to enjoy and have bbqs. The interior of this home has ceramic tiles through out the main living areas, high ceilings and a very nice cozy layout with three full bathrooms. Come and see it today!



(RLNE5285508)