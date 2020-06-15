All apartments in Buenaventura Lakes
305 THEOPHILO MANSUR COURT
305 THEOPHILO MANSUR COURT

305 Theophilo Mansur Ct · (407) 770-1748 ext. 215
Location

305 Theophilo Mansur Ct, Buenaventura Lakes, FL 34743
Buenaventura Lakes

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 305 THEOPHILO MANSUR COURT · Avail. now

$1,299

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
pool
Cozy 2 Story Townhome in Rio Hills Available Now - Cozy, 2-story Townhome In A Nice Quiet Gated Community
2 bedrooms and 1 & 1/2 baths. Tiled flooring throughout 1st floor, in living room & kitchen has breakfast bar that opens to family-dining area with view of back yard. All bedrooms are on 2nd floor. Inside utility with washer and dryer included. Back patio has beautiful french style double doors.

Rio Hills Townhomes offers community pool and small community setting near shops and bus stop. Located off BVL and Oakwood St. in Kissimmee. Close to Disney, Turnpike & 417.

NO PETS ALLOWED
For more information or to apply onlone visit www.mywoh.com
Rocio Naranjo - RIANCE REALTY, LLC!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2171243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 THEOPHILO MANSUR COURT have any available units?
305 THEOPHILO MANSUR COURT has a unit available for $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 305 THEOPHILO MANSUR COURT currently offering any rent specials?
305 THEOPHILO MANSUR COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 THEOPHILO MANSUR COURT pet-friendly?
No, 305 THEOPHILO MANSUR COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buenaventura Lakes.
Does 305 THEOPHILO MANSUR COURT offer parking?
No, 305 THEOPHILO MANSUR COURT does not offer parking.
Does 305 THEOPHILO MANSUR COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 305 THEOPHILO MANSUR COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 THEOPHILO MANSUR COURT have a pool?
Yes, 305 THEOPHILO MANSUR COURT has a pool.
Does 305 THEOPHILO MANSUR COURT have accessible units?
No, 305 THEOPHILO MANSUR COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 305 THEOPHILO MANSUR COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 THEOPHILO MANSUR COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 305 THEOPHILO MANSUR COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 THEOPHILO MANSUR COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
