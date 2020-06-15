305 THEOPHILO MANSUR COURT

Amenities

Cozy 2 Story Townhome in Rio Hills Available Now - Cozy, 2-story Townhome In A Nice Quiet Gated Community

2 bedrooms and 1 & 1/2 baths. Tiled flooring throughout 1st floor, in living room & kitchen has breakfast bar that opens to family-dining area with view of back yard. All bedrooms are on 2nd floor. Inside utility with washer and dryer included. Back patio has beautiful french style double doors.



Rio Hills Townhomes offers community pool and small community setting near shops and bus stop. Located off BVL and Oakwood St. in Kissimmee. Close to Disney, Turnpike & 417.



NO PETS ALLOWED

