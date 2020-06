Amenities

in unit laundry air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities

For any inquiries ONLY EMAIL. One bedrooms property located in desired Buenaventura Lake Association. The unit is convenient local shopping, schools, parks and easy access to Turnpike. Application fee is $60 Washer/Dryer included.

Requirements are No evictions, No criminal record, 3 times the income. No section 8 accepted. Lawn maintenance is serviced by the community.