Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:53 PM

2979 TOMORROW DRIVE

2979 Tomorrow Drive · (407) 276-0531
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2979 Tomorrow Drive, Buenaventura Lakes, FL 34743
Eagle Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1703 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Great location! Very well cared townhouse features 3 beds 2 and ½ baths, half bath is conveniently located next to the entrance, the Large living room flows into the spacious dining area with Sliding glass door that gives access to the backyard, kitchen with newer appliances and stone countertops.Tthe laundry area is located downstairs. Loft upstairs!Conveniently located just minutes away from Turnpike, 417, Orlando International Airport, Hospitals, Lake Nona, Restaurants, Banks, walking distance from market places and much more! The community offer great amenities like Community Pool, Playgrounds, Tennis & Basketball court and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2979 TOMORROW DRIVE have any available units?
2979 TOMORROW DRIVE has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2979 TOMORROW DRIVE have?
Some of 2979 TOMORROW DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2979 TOMORROW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2979 TOMORROW DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2979 TOMORROW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2979 TOMORROW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buenaventura Lakes.
Does 2979 TOMORROW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2979 TOMORROW DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 2979 TOMORROW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2979 TOMORROW DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2979 TOMORROW DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2979 TOMORROW DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2979 TOMORROW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2979 TOMORROW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2979 TOMORROW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2979 TOMORROW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2979 TOMORROW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2979 TOMORROW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
