2979 TOMORROW DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court

Great location! Very well cared townhouse features 3 beds 2 and ½ baths, half bath is conveniently located next to the entrance, the Large living room flows into the spacious dining area with Sliding glass door that gives access to the backyard, kitchen with newer appliances and stone countertops.Tthe laundry area is located downstairs. Loft upstairs!Conveniently located just minutes away from Turnpike, 417, Orlando International Airport, Hospitals, Lake Nona, Restaurants, Banks, walking distance from market places and much more! The community offer great amenities like Community Pool, Playgrounds, Tennis & Basketball court and more.