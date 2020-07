Amenities

2754 Stanwood Drive Available 06/05/20 Single Family Home - This beautiful corner home offers lots of living space with tiles throughout the first floor and carpet upstairs. Nice Kitchen with stainless appliances. Home is located in the quiet community of Campbell Cove. Close to the 417, Turnpike, shopping and nearby schools.You will love it the minute you walk.



*small dogs only.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2452949)