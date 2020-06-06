All apartments in Buenaventura Lakes
2747 Merrieweather Lane - 1

2747 Merrieweather Lane · (407) 308-1451
Location

2747 Merrieweather Lane, Buenaventura Lakes, FL 34743
Eagle Bay

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,499

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful two-story town home with a one car garage. Home has one suite and two additional bedrooms and a loft area upstairs. The first floor features a living/dining room combination, an additional 1/2 bath, a breakfast area and nice kitchen. Conveniently located just minutes away from Turnpike, 417, Orlando International Airport, Hospitals, Lake Nona, Restaurants, Banks, walking distance from marketplaces and much more! Community offers great amenities such as; Community Pool, Playgrounds, Basketball court and more.
This lovely property offer 3 bedrooms/2 full bathrooms and 1 half bath. The living room and dining room areas are perfect for entertainment. You will enjoy the loft area that is perfect for a home office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2747 Merrieweather Lane - 1 have any available units?
2747 Merrieweather Lane - 1 has a unit available for $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2747 Merrieweather Lane - 1 have?
Some of 2747 Merrieweather Lane - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2747 Merrieweather Lane - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2747 Merrieweather Lane - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2747 Merrieweather Lane - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2747 Merrieweather Lane - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buenaventura Lakes.
Does 2747 Merrieweather Lane - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2747 Merrieweather Lane - 1 does offer parking.
Does 2747 Merrieweather Lane - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2747 Merrieweather Lane - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2747 Merrieweather Lane - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 2747 Merrieweather Lane - 1 has a pool.
Does 2747 Merrieweather Lane - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2747 Merrieweather Lane - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2747 Merrieweather Lane - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2747 Merrieweather Lane - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2747 Merrieweather Lane - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2747 Merrieweather Lane - 1 has units with air conditioning.
