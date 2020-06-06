2747 Merrieweather Lane - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautiful two-story town home with a one car garage. Home has one suite and two additional bedrooms and a loft area upstairs. The first floor features a living/dining room combination, an additional 1/2 bath, a breakfast area and nice kitchen. Conveniently located just minutes away from Turnpike, 417, Orlando International Airport, Hospitals, Lake Nona, Restaurants, Banks, walking distance from marketplaces and much more! Community offers great amenities such as; Community Pool, Playgrounds, Basketball court and more.

This lovely property offer 3 bedrooms/2 full bathrooms and 1 half bath. The living room and dining room areas are perfect for entertainment. You will enjoy the loft area that is perfect for a home office.