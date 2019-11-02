All apartments in Buenaventura Lakes
Last updated November 2 2019 at 3:45 AM

2744 Stanwood Drive

2744 Stanwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2744 Stanwood Drive, Buenaventura Lakes, FL 34743

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Short drive to the Lake Nona/Medical City and Airport. Great opportunity to live in a desirable family community. Water view facing the property. House is beautiful and ready to enjoy. Many upgrades. Easy access to most attractions, greenway and Turnpike. Renter's insurance required.

APPLICATION $50/ADULT
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2744 Stanwood Drive have any available units?
2744 Stanwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buenaventura Lakes, FL.
Is 2744 Stanwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2744 Stanwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2744 Stanwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2744 Stanwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buenaventura Lakes.
Does 2744 Stanwood Drive offer parking?
No, 2744 Stanwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2744 Stanwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2744 Stanwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2744 Stanwood Drive have a pool?
No, 2744 Stanwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2744 Stanwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2744 Stanwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2744 Stanwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2744 Stanwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2744 Stanwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2744 Stanwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
