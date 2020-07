Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Beautiful and Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with 1 car garage Townhouse $1,550.00. Available for immediate occupancy. Home has all appliances including washer and dryer. This home also features a large upstairs loft that can be used as office space, kids play area, entertainment area or for whatever you decide. Screen in porch, community pool and community amenities. SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY, PLEASE EMAIL Melissa@archercrownco.com or CALL 863-438-0033



(RLNE5653936)