Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:47 PM

2555 Tanner Terrace

2555 Tanner Ter · No Longer Available
Location

2555 Tanner Ter, Buenaventura Lakes, FL 34743
Eagle Bay

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2555 Tanner Terrace Available 05/01/19 Eagle Bay Community - Beautiful spacious 4 bedroom 2 bathroom with two car garage. Granite counter top and stainless steel appliances. Open living room dining room and kitchen concept. Big master bedroom with walk in closets and spacious double vanity bathroom sink. All inquiries will be screened prior to showing, NO PHONE CALLS! Please text your inquiry to 321-219-9125 and one of our staff will respond. You can also email your inquiry at angel@andersonmgllc.com or kendal@andersonmgllc.com. Please be aware that the property is currently tenant occupied till end of April 2019.

Qualification:
Make three times the amount of rent
Good to fair credit
Great rental history
NO EVICTIONS
NO CRIMINAL
NO EXCEPTIONS

Good luck on your search for your future home!

(RLNE3982578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2555 Tanner Terrace have any available units?
2555 Tanner Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buenaventura Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 2555 Tanner Terrace have?
Some of 2555 Tanner Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2555 Tanner Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2555 Tanner Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2555 Tanner Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 2555 Tanner Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 2555 Tanner Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 2555 Tanner Terrace offers parking.
Does 2555 Tanner Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2555 Tanner Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2555 Tanner Terrace have a pool?
No, 2555 Tanner Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2555 Tanner Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2555 Tanner Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2555 Tanner Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2555 Tanner Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2555 Tanner Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 2555 Tanner Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
