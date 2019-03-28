Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2555 Tanner Terrace Available 05/01/19 Eagle Bay Community - Beautiful spacious 4 bedroom 2 bathroom with two car garage. Granite counter top and stainless steel appliances. Open living room dining room and kitchen concept. Big master bedroom with walk in closets and spacious double vanity bathroom sink. All inquiries will be screened prior to showing, NO PHONE CALLS! Please text your inquiry to 321-219-9125 and one of our staff will respond. You can also email your inquiry at angel@andersonmgllc.com or kendal@andersonmgllc.com. Please be aware that the property is currently tenant occupied till end of April 2019.



Qualification:

Make three times the amount of rent

Good to fair credit

Great rental history

NO EVICTIONS

NO CRIMINAL

NO EXCEPTIONS



Good luck on your search for your future home!



(RLNE3982578)