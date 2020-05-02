2528 ISABELA TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool garage volleyball court

Lovely home located in Eagle Bay. Community offers playground, volleyball court, basketball court, and a swimming pool This beautiful spacious home is “like new” and ready for move in. The first floor features an open floor plan that features a gourmet eat-in kitchen with all stainless steel appliances included, a center island and + 42” upper cabinetry. The first floor also features a formal dining room and family room. Sliding doors off the kitchen with a spacious backyard. All bedroom and laundry room are upstairs. The Master Bedroom includes an oversized walk-in closet, a separate Roman Bath and shower. All bedrooms are wired for cable and ceiling fans. Full sized covered patio. There is a 2 car attached garage with garage door openers. Easy access to Orlando Airport, the Disney Parks, SR 417 and the Florida Turnpike and Lake Nona Medical Center.