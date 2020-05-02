All apartments in Buenaventura Lakes
Find more places like 2528 ISABELA TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buenaventura Lakes, FL
/
2528 ISABELA TERRACE
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:45 AM

2528 ISABELA TERRACE

2528 Isabela Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buenaventura Lakes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2528 Isabela Terrace, Buenaventura Lakes, FL 34743
Eagle Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
volleyball court
Lovely home located in Eagle Bay. Community offers playground, volleyball court, basketball court, and a swimming pool This beautiful spacious home is “like new” and ready for move in. The first floor features an open floor plan that features a gourmet eat-in kitchen with all stainless steel appliances included, a center island and + 42” upper cabinetry. The first floor also features a formal dining room and family room. Sliding doors off the kitchen with a spacious backyard. All bedroom and laundry room are upstairs. The Master Bedroom includes an oversized walk-in closet, a separate Roman Bath and shower. All bedrooms are wired for cable and ceiling fans. Full sized covered patio. There is a 2 car attached garage with garage door openers. Easy access to Orlando Airport, the Disney Parks, SR 417 and the Florida Turnpike and Lake Nona Medical Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2528 ISABELA TERRACE have any available units?
2528 ISABELA TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buenaventura Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 2528 ISABELA TERRACE have?
Some of 2528 ISABELA TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2528 ISABELA TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
2528 ISABELA TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2528 ISABELA TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 2528 ISABELA TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buenaventura Lakes.
Does 2528 ISABELA TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 2528 ISABELA TERRACE offers parking.
Does 2528 ISABELA TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2528 ISABELA TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2528 ISABELA TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 2528 ISABELA TERRACE has a pool.
Does 2528 ISABELA TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 2528 ISABELA TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2528 ISABELA TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2528 ISABELA TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2528 ISABELA TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2528 ISABELA TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buenaventura Lakes 2 BedroomsBuenaventura Lakes Apartments with Balcony
Buenaventura Lakes Apartments with ParkingBuenaventura Lakes Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buenaventura Lakes Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLGroveland, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FL
University, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLAvon Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College