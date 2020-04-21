All apartments in Buenaventura Lakes
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

138 Hollyhock Court

138 Hollyhock Court · No Longer Available
Location

138 Hollyhock Court, Buenaventura Lakes, FL 34743
Buenaventura Lakes

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Kissimmee, Detached bungalow, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, two car garage, close to Medical City and Orlando Airport ... - 3/2 with 2 car garage, water view, formal living and dining room, large family room, bar seating in kitchen, and much more.Close to E. Osceola Parkway and Turnpike. Call today for details. W. Psychoyos ... 407-544-3990, wpsychoyos@rpmsouthorlando.com

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com

Application Fee = $50 per adult
Security Deposit = $1,400.00
Lease Admin Fee = $125.00
First month's rent = $1,400.00

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,
AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.
(John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)

(RLNE2890779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 Hollyhock Court have any available units?
138 Hollyhock Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buenaventura Lakes, FL.
Is 138 Hollyhock Court currently offering any rent specials?
138 Hollyhock Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 Hollyhock Court pet-friendly?
No, 138 Hollyhock Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buenaventura Lakes.
Does 138 Hollyhock Court offer parking?
Yes, 138 Hollyhock Court offers parking.
Does 138 Hollyhock Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 138 Hollyhock Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 Hollyhock Court have a pool?
No, 138 Hollyhock Court does not have a pool.
Does 138 Hollyhock Court have accessible units?
No, 138 Hollyhock Court does not have accessible units.
Does 138 Hollyhock Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 138 Hollyhock Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 138 Hollyhock Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 138 Hollyhock Court does not have units with air conditioning.
