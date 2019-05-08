All apartments in Buenaventura Lakes
127 LAS BRISAS WAY

127 Las Brisas Way · No Longer Available
Location

127 Las Brisas Way, Buenaventura Lakes, FL 34743
Buenaventura Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Fabulous 2 bed 2 bath Villas at Kissimmee –Osceola county AVAILABLE June 1, 2019 Shopping, restaurants, and schools are nearby. The Villa is very spacious with a large eat-in kitchen, dining area, and large living-room. screened patio, Parking is open and assigned. The community is gated with community pool. RENT INCLUDES Sewer, Garbage, Security and Access to all Amenities. ( OPTIONAL Property is to be rented furnished negotiable) The unit is vacant and move-in ready. $50 application fee per adult..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 LAS BRISAS WAY have any available units?
127 LAS BRISAS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buenaventura Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 127 LAS BRISAS WAY have?
Some of 127 LAS BRISAS WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 LAS BRISAS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
127 LAS BRISAS WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 LAS BRISAS WAY pet-friendly?
No, 127 LAS BRISAS WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buenaventura Lakes.
Does 127 LAS BRISAS WAY offer parking?
Yes, 127 LAS BRISAS WAY offers parking.
Does 127 LAS BRISAS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 LAS BRISAS WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 LAS BRISAS WAY have a pool?
Yes, 127 LAS BRISAS WAY has a pool.
Does 127 LAS BRISAS WAY have accessible units?
No, 127 LAS BRISAS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 127 LAS BRISAS WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 LAS BRISAS WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 127 LAS BRISAS WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 127 LAS BRISAS WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
