Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Nice 2/2 in Kissimmee - This 2/2 home sits on a large lot in a cul de sac. All tile flooring through out. Fresh paint, single car garage, close to shopping and schools. No pets. Lawn care is included in the rent. To view this home is by appointment only. Give us a call.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2811017)