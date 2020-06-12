/
2 bedroom apartments
338 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brownsville, FL
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brownsville
1 Unit Available
2907 NW 51st Ter
2907 Northwest 51st Terrace, Brownsville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
720 sqft
Completely remodeled lovely home - Property Id: 291036 Completely remodeled lovely home in a quite street near the Miami International Airport. The house has 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom with an open floor plan.
Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
Brownsville
1 Unit Available
2240 NW 51st St
2240 Northwest 51st Street, Brownsville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Come relax in your completely remodeled single home with a fenced back yard and stainless steel appliances! Close to major highways and public transportation!
Results within 1 mile of Brownsville
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Essex Village
1 Unit Available
821 NE 2nd Pl
821 Northeast 2nd Place, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
800 sqft
Beautiful duplex fully Remodeled! - Property Id: 286576 Beautiful duplex fully Remodeled!! Brand New Equipment, Gorgeous new tile floor and Impact windows through out the house. Don't miss out on the great house. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Model City
1 Unit Available
1749 nw 40 st
1749 Northwest 40th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1309 sqft
Available 07/01/20 For Rent Duplex 2/1 W/D, Private Yard - Property Id: 292469 FOR RENT Freshly painted Duplex 2/1, W/D private yard. Tenant pays electricity. Available to live in July 10, 2020. 1st month & Security Deposit moves you in.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Gladeview
1 Unit Available
1822 NW 73 St
1822 NW 73rd St, Gladeview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
Nice Duplex . Close to major streets and highways. Has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Sits on a large lot great for entertaining family and friends. Has its own independent driveway. Property is been updating and will be ready in a few days. Easy to show.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Edgewater Park
1 Unit Available
465 S Royal Poinciana Blvd
465 South Royal Poinciana Boulevard, Miami Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
825 sqft
Excellent 2/2 condo for rent in Miami Springs! Unit is on the ground floor on a corner. Features tiled flooring, central A/C, 2 parking spaces, centrally located. Tenant must provide credit/background check for landlord approval.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Model City
1 Unit Available
5243 NW 11th Ave
5243 NW 11th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
This Lovely corner 2 bedrooms 1 Bathroom is very clean and cozy! New Central A/c. Tile floors. Minutes from 95. The property sits in front of a grocery store. Minimum score of 625.
Results within 5 miles of Brownsville
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Golden Pines
34 Units Available
Milagro Coral Gables
2263 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1024 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly green community. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center and bike storage. One block from Miracle Mile.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Golden Pines
19 Units Available
Grove Station Tower
2700 SW 27th Avenue, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,134
1114 sqft
Modern interiors with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and in-unit washers and dryers. Community features include a pool, gym and pet-friendly areas. Bonus amenities include trash valet and garages. Near Dixie Hwy in Coconut Grove.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Brickell
30 Units Available
Yacht Club at Brickell Apartments
1111 Brickell Bay Dr, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,569
1246 sqft
Resort-like community with direct access to the waterfront. Less than 10 minutes from the University of Miami. Apartments have granite countertops, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Valet and garages available.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Edgewater
37 Units Available
Bay Parc
1756 N Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
1181 sqft
This community has a beautiful view of Pace Park and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Apartments include hardwood flooring, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a hot tub, sauna, pool, clubhouse and valet service.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
West Miami
21 Units Available
Club Prado
950 SW 57th Ave, West Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
963 sqft
Club Prado offers luxury living in West Miami. Enjoy amenities that include a pool, spa and sundeck with private cabanas. Units feature gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
Brickell
41 Units Available
SOMA at Brickell
145 SW 13th St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,271
1064 sqft
The Shops at Mary Brickell Village and the Miami River are moments from this beautiful community. There's a luxurious fitness center, cyber cafe and movie theater all onsite. Apartments feature kitchen islands and granite countertops.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
$
9 Units Available
Las Brisas Gardens
201 W 65th St, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,613
900 sqft
Lush tropical grounds with picnic and BBQ areas. Residents have access to on-site laundry facilities and an outdoor swimming pool. Units feature window treatments, linen closets and breakfast bars.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 01:37pm
Park West
161 Units Available
Caoba
698 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1069 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Caoba in Miami. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Flagami
115 Units Available
Soleste Blue Lagoon
5375 Northwest 7th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
824 sqft
Soleste is the new standard in luxury apartment living in Blue Lagoon, offering distinctive Studio Suites, One, Two, and Three-Bedroom Apartment Homes.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:02pm
$
18 Units Available
Westland 49 Apartments
1333 W 49th Pl, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1775 sqft
Just minutes from Westland Mall and Hialeah Park and Racing & Casino. One- and two-bedroom units with linen closets, tile flooring and glass shower enclosures.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:08pm
$
Brickell
14 Units Available
Brickell First
110 SW 12th St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,684
1155 sqft
A boutique, high-rise community with hotel-style amenities. Walk to dining and shopping. On-site pool with deck, spa, fitness center and private clubhouse. Updated, modern interiors.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:47pm
$
Upper East Side
18 Units Available
Miami Bay Waterfront Midtown Residences
551 NE 39th St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,121
1124 sqft
Gated community with Spanish architecture, views of Biscayne Bay, and private storage. On the Intracoastal Waterway, just off Biscayne Boulevard at I-195 and close to I-95 for easy access to Miami.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 01:06pm
Shenandoah
28 Units Available
InTown
1900 SW 8th St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,862
955 sqft
This vibrant community offers its residents a gym, pool and valet service. Units are furnished and include stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located along Route 41 near Maximo Gomez Park and Miami Senior High School.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:14pm
Pinewood
4 Units Available
Sunshine Lakes
10972 NW 14th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
774 sqft
Situated on the shore of Silver Blue Lake, just blocks from the Miami Dade College North Campus. Well-equipped fitness center, playgrounds and a new basketball court.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:51pm
$
Golden Pines
10 Units Available
The Mile Coral Gables
3622 Coral Way, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1133 sqft
Luxury apartment living that feels like a boutique hotel. On-site plunge pool, fitness studio and game room. Apartments feature white quartz kitchen countertops and designer kitchen cabinetry.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:47pm
$
Douglas
12 Units Available
Gables 37 Grand
987 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1039 sqft
Close to Miracle Mile, Little Havana and Coconut Grove. On-site playground, business center, concierge service and coffee bar. Energy efficient, green living. Updated interiors with modern features.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:44pm
$
Edgewater
52 Units Available
Modera Edgewater
455 Northeast 24th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1037 sqft
What sounds like your next tropical getaway, is actually an idyllic description of your life as a resident at Modera Edgewater Miamis most coveted new community.
