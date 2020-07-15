/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
196 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Broadview Park, FL
1 Unit Available
Broadview Park
4111 Southwest 25th Street
4111 Southwest 25th Street, Broadview Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
676 sqft
Check out one of the best kept housing secrets in town, Meadowbrook, a well-maintained, professionally maintained manufactured home. Don’t just rent an apartment! Rent a 2 bed/2 bath home for only $1,374.
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
11 Units Available
New River Cove Apartments
3711 W State Road 84, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,704
1291 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-595, I-95, and the Florida Turnpike. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with upgraded appliances, custom finishes in kitchen and bath, and huge walk-in closets.
Last updated July 15 at 06:24 PM
46 Units Available
AMLI Toscana Place
5971 Toscana Dr, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,932
1237 sqft
These waterside-located apartments close to Florida's Turnpike come with walk-in closets, ice maker, granite counters and plantation-style shutters. Amenities feature putting green, BBQ/grill, clubhouse and Internet access. Close to Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center.
Last updated July 15 at 06:22 PM
56 Units Available
The Avenue
6220 Reese Rd, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,034
1183 sqft
Great location for commuters, off of I-595. Residents enjoy patio or balcony, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Community has BBQ grill, concierge, pool and trash valet.
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
38 Units Available
Palm Trace Landings
6351 Palm Trace Landings Dr, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1126 sqft
Peaceful community with an indoor/outdoor basketball court, three swimming pools, and a volleyball court. Pet-friendly. Located close to the airport, NSU, and the Sawgrass Mills Outlet Mall.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
24 Units Available
33 West
6300 SW 24th Pl, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,806
1178 sqft
Near the intersection of I-595 and the Florida turnpike, and just minutes from dozens of shops and restaurants. This pet-friendly property offers a dog park, outdoor pool, on-site gym and clubhouse.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Country Club Estates
500 E Country Club Cir
500 East Country Club Circle, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
This beautiful 2 bed 2 bath unit for rent located in a quiet Plantation neighborhood. Pets allowed, $250.00 (small pet) and $500 (big pet)-refundable deposit per pet. Washer and Dryer on site and Pool.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Riverland Villlage
2317 SW 34th Ave
2317 Southwest 34th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
Gorgeous Fort Lauderdale Home!!!! (RLNE5390120)
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Sunset
2041 SW 38th Ave
2041 Southwest 38th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
Gorgeous pool home!!!! Low move in cost!!! (RLNE5260096)
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
284 Units Available
Bella Vista Apartments
3541 Northwest 30th Place, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
997 sqft
Now leasing brand new 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartments, Bella Vista Lauderdale Lakes provides spacious floor plans with contemporary finishes and immaculate amenities.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
34 Units Available
Flagler Heights
The Whitney
120 Northeast 4th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,234
1200 sqft
The Whitney offers upscale studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes with den options. Modern features including wood inspired porcelain flooring, designer light, and plumbing fixtures with luxe roller shades complete your home.
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
230 Units Available
Flagler Heights
Motif
500 North Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1063 sqft
Introducing Motif, brand new apartments for rent in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, near the F.A.T. Village Arts District.
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
7 Units Available
Windward Vista
4491 NW 19th St, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1245 sqft
You want more than just an apartment. You deserve a luxury apartment situated in a wonderful community environment that offers beautiful and functional living arrangements.
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
48 Units Available
Flagler Heights
Ora Flagler Village
673 NE 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1152 sqft
Large kitchens, luxury flooring and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include heated pool with cabanas, fitness center and bicycle repair shop. Easy access to State Route 1.
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
25 Units Available
One Plantation
1650 SW 78th Ave, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
1035 sqft
Located close to I-595 and Highway 817. Community offers an extensive fitness center, a dog park, a pool and a game room. Homes have carpeting, hardwood flooring, stainless steel refrigerator and granite kitchen countertops.
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
17 Units Available
Centro at Davie by Arium
2750 SW 73rd Way, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1150 sqft
Close to Highway 817 and the University of Florida Research and Education Center. Stylish apartment homes with breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances, extra storage and a fireplace. Community has racquetball, tennis, yoga and a pool.
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
31 Units Available
Dania Beach
Sheridan Ocean Club Apartments
1155 SE 7th Ave, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
978 sqft
Minutes from the canal and US-1. Recently renovated to include updated appliances, patio or balcony in each unit, and new countertops. On-site amenities include a playground, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
22 Units Available
Beverly Heights
Amaray Las Olas
215 SE 8th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1268 sqft
Twenty-six-story tower in Beverly Heights with panoramic views. Rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, granite counters and air conditioning. On-site conference room, gym and business center. Close to public transportation.
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
18 Units Available
Melrose Park
The Marin by ARIUM
3880 W Broward Blvd, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1177 sqft
Electric urban design within a gated community. Onsite fitness center, pool, steam room and playground. In-apartment amenities include bay windows, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Minutes from I-95.
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
20 Units Available
PARC3400
3400 Davie Rd, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,831
1135 sqft
I-595, I-95 and Florida Turnpike, all within easy reach. Sunny apartments with high ceilings, thermostats, vast closets and smart appliances. Experience smooth community living with yoga rooms, summer kitchens and clubrooms.
Last updated July 15 at 06:21 PM
29 Units Available
St. Tropez Apartments
8000 Cleary Blvd, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1201 sqft
Minutes to I-595, Sawgrass Mills, and the expansive Everglades Wildlife area. Stocked 10-acre fishing lake, outdoor tennis courts, two swimming pools, and a tropical tiki bar.
Last updated July 15 at 06:05 PM
20 Units Available
River Oaks
BLU on Marina Boulevard
1401 Marina Mile Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1254 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Amenities include grill, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Seven minutes to Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Fourteen minutes to Ft. Lauderdale Beach.
Last updated July 15 at 05:32 PM
25 Units Available
Park East
Parc Station
2300 N 29th Ave, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
1097 sqft
A beautiful courtyard, valet service, and 24-hour gym round out the amenities of this smoke-free community. Units feature hardwood flooring, stainless-steel appliances, and granite countertops. Just a short drive from Rotary Park and Oakwood Plaza.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
9 Units Available
Palm Ranch
7025 Stirling Rd, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,982
1134 sqft
Contemporary apartments in a massive ranch-style building. Units have air conditioning, carpets and walk-in closets. On-site car wash area, hot tub and pool table. A short drive from Florida's Turnpike and Fort Lauderdale International Airport.