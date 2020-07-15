All apartments in Brevard County
Last updated May 21 2020 at 9:40 PM

978 Fostoria Drive

978 Fostoria Drive · (321) 289-2790
Location

978 Fostoria Drive, Brevard County, FL 32940

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2131 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available July 1st. Fabulous and very clean Suntree executive 3 bedroom 2 bath home with remodeled kitchen (SS appliances with gas stovetop) and updated baths. Glorious lakefront view. 2 car garage, large screened-in lanai, recently painted throughout and ready to move-in. Top school district with walking and biking trails throughout the community. $2700.00/month includes attached storm shutters, SS refrigerator and D/W, HOA dues, all lawn and landscape care, and trash covered by owner. Annual lease, $2,700.00/month. Available July 15th or before.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 978 Fostoria Drive have any available units?
978 Fostoria Drive has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 978 Fostoria Drive have?
Some of 978 Fostoria Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 978 Fostoria Drive currently offering any rent specials?
978 Fostoria Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 978 Fostoria Drive pet-friendly?
No, 978 Fostoria Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brevard County.
Does 978 Fostoria Drive offer parking?
Yes, 978 Fostoria Drive offers parking.
Does 978 Fostoria Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 978 Fostoria Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 978 Fostoria Drive have a pool?
No, 978 Fostoria Drive does not have a pool.
Does 978 Fostoria Drive have accessible units?
No, 978 Fostoria Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 978 Fostoria Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 978 Fostoria Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 978 Fostoria Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 978 Fostoria Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
