978 Fostoria Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available July 1st. Fabulous and very clean Suntree executive 3 bedroom 2 bath home with remodeled kitchen (SS appliances with gas stovetop) and updated baths. Glorious lakefront view. 2 car garage, large screened-in lanai, recently painted throughout and ready to move-in. Top school district with walking and biking trails throughout the community. $2700.00/month includes attached storm shutters, SS refrigerator and D/W, HOA dues, all lawn and landscape care, and trash covered by owner. Annual lease, $2,700.00/month. Available July 15th or before.